Vote for the 2018 People's Choice Award!

BCTV's producer award winners are selected by our staff, but this award is chosen by everyone! The nominees are the volunteer productions that received the top five online views. (These are videos created over the past fiscal year, and the views are tabulated between July 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018.) The cash prize is provided by Vermont Films, a full-service video production company here in Brattleboro.

The nominees are:

Here We Are with guest David Blistein. Producer: Wendy O'Connell

Senior Town Meeting with Bernie Sanders 8/1/17. Producer: Maria Dominguez

Rock Voices Concert Brattleboro 7/27/17. Producer: Wyatt Andrews.

Windham World Affairs Council: Jim Freedman - Why China is Rebuilding the Silk Road 11/17/17. Producer: Roland Vollbehr

The World Fusion Show: Episode 16 with Massamba Diop. Producer: Derrik Jordan.

Here is the link to vote:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TVR567L

Note: Deadline to vote is 10/23/18 at 5 PM. Voting is open to anyone - feel free to forward the link.

Find out who won by coming to the Producer Party - details here: https://www.brattleborotv.org/news/bctv-news/bctv-producer-party-2018