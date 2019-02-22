Sponsor BCTV at Town Meeting Day 2019

Happy Town Meeting season!

As your community media station, BCTV covers Town Meeting Day and Representative Town Meeting for the eight towns we serve in southern Windham County. Your past support means that your business values this democratic tradition and the transparency and coverage that our videos provide for those who can't attend in person. In renewing your sponsorship, your business will gain exposure and be associated with the civic engagement exemplified at these meetings. The meeting videos will be aired on cable for two weeks following the event, and will be online at brattleborotv.org for viewing any time.

You may have read in The Brattleboro Reformer and The Commons that BCTV's primary funding source, local cable subscriber fees, is threatened by a change proposed by the FCC. This year, we are simplifying our sponsorship rates slightly to reflect the loss in revenues. Your support of BCTV is critical to our services being available in the future. Read more about the FCC threat here.

2019 Sponsor Packages and Rates:

$150 - Town Meeting Day - Eight Town Package: Sponsor credits are displayed at the opening and closing of all of the Town Meetings that BCTV covers. Tuesday, March 5th: Dummerston, Guilford, Jamaica, Newfane, Putney, Townshend, and Vernon; Brattleboro Rep. Town Meeting on Saturday, March 23rd.

$100 - Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting 3/23/19 - Live on Facebook and Channel 10 - This is a unique opportunity to reach over 100 Town Meeting Reps, Selectboard members and Town staff watching on monitors in the room, as well as hundreds of live viewers on cable and thousands of viewers streaming live on Facebook throughout the 8-10 hour meeting day. Sponsor credits are displayed at the opening and closing of the meeting, and at breaks throughout the day.

$50 - Town Meeting Day 3/5/19 [Choose One Town]

Tuesday, March 5: Sponsor credits are displayed at the meeting opening and closing for your choice of: Dummerston, Guilford, Jamaica, Newfane, Putney, Townshend or Vernon Town Meetings. The meetings will be broadcast on Channel 10 and available online within 2-3 days of the meeting.

To sponsor: Please email info@brattleborotv.org with your:

Sponsor Name and Contact Info

Package Preference (from above):

Business Name to be displayed

Logo to display (attach a high-res image)

Optional: sponsor message to be displayed

Deadline: Thursday, Feb. 28 at 5 PM

Payment options:

1) Pay Online using Paypal

2) Send a check to BCTV at: 230 Main Street Suite 201, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Previous year's videos:

Please call me at 257-0888 or email me at cor@brattleborotv.org if you have any questions.

Thank you for being a BCTV supporter!

Sincerely,

Cor Trowbridge

Cor Trowbridge, Executive Director

Brattleboro Community Television

office: 802-257-0888

230 Main Street, Ste. 201

Brattleboro, VT 05301

social: @brattleborotv

be creative • be informed • be local