Harris Hill Ski Jump Centennial
February 9, 2022
100 Years of Jumps at Harris Hill - Celebrate and Watch Live at Home!
Please note, times may change depending on weather or other factors. Check back for updates.
Friday, February 18th - CANCELED DUE TO UNSEASONABLY WARM WEATHER
Saturday, February 19th - Gates open at 10am, Opening Ceremonies commence at 11:15AM
Watch on Comcast channel 1075, Facebook Live, and our channel 1075 live stream
11:15AM Commencement Ceremony
- Introduction of competitors
- National Anthem
12:00PM Competition begins
Sunday, February 20th - Gates open at 10am, Opening Ceremonies commence at 11:30am
Watch on Comcast channel 1075, Facebook Live, and our channel 1075 live stream
11:30 AM Commencement Ceremony
- Introduction of competitors
- Introduction of Harris Hill Nordic Junior Team
- National Anthem
- Introduction of former jumpers
- VT Ski & Snowboard Museum Hall of Fame Induction ceremony
12:15PM Competition begins