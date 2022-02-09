Harris Hill Ski Jump Centennial

100 Years of Jumps at Harris Hill - Celebrate and Watch Live at Home!

Please note, times may change depending on weather or other factors. Check back for updates.

Friday, February 18th - CANCELED DUE TO UNSEASONABLY WARM WEATHER

Saturday, February 19th - Gates open at 10am, Opening Ceremonies commence at 11:15AM

Watch on Comcast channel 1075, Facebook Live, and our channel 1075 live stream

11:15AM Commencement Ceremony

Introduction of competitors

National Anthem

12:00PM Competition begins

Sunday, February 20th - Gates open at 10am, Opening Ceremonies commence at 11:30am

11:30 AM Commencement Ceremony

Introduction of competitors

Introduction of Harris Hill Nordic Junior Team

National Anthem

Introduction of former jumpers

VT Ski & Snowboard Museum Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

12:15PM Competition begins