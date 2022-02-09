Solr Search

Harris Hill Ski Jump Centennial

February 9, 2022

 

100 Years of Jumps at Harris Hill - Celebrate and Watch Live at Home!

Please note, times may change depending on weather or other factors. Check back for updates.

 

 

Friday, February 18th - CANCELED DUE TO UNSEASONABLY WARM WEATHER

 

Saturday, February 19th - Gates open at 10am, Opening Ceremonies commence at 11:15AM

Watch on Comcast channel 1075, Facebook Live, and our channel 1075 live stream

11:15AM    Commencement Ceremony

  • Introduction of competitors
  • National Anthem

12:00PM      Competition begins

 

Sunday, February 20th - Gates open at 10am, Opening Ceremonies commence at 11:30am

Watch on Comcast channel 1075, Facebook Live, and our channel 1075 live stream

11:30 AM    Commencement Ceremony

  • Introduction of competitors
  • Introduction of Harris Hill Nordic Junior Team
  • National Anthem
  • Introduction of former jumpers
  • VT Ski & Snowboard Museum Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

12:15PM      Competition begins

 

