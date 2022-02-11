Candidate Forums 2022
Windham Southeast School Board Candidate Forum - Online - Wednesday, February 16th, 2022
NOTE: Joining the Zoom meeting is the ONLY way to watch this forum LIVE. The final edited video will be available to watch here by Saturday, February 19th.
Meeting ID: 865 1853 1699
Passcode: 265644
Phone call in number: 929-205-6099
Candidates - five candidates for three open seats:
Guilford - one seat open - one candidate:
Shaun Murphy
Brattleboro - one seat open - two candidates:
Lana Dever
Peter Case
Dummerston - one seat open - two candidates:
David Wheeler
Deborah Stanford
Putney Selectboard Candidate Forum - Online - Thursday, February 17th, 2022
NOTE: Joining the Zoom meeting is the ONLY way to watch this forum LIVE. The final edited video will be available to watch here by Saturday, February 19th.