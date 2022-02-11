Solr Search

Candidate Forums 2022

February 11, 2022

Windham Southeast School Board Candidate Forum - Online - Wednesday, February 16th, 2022

NOTE: Joining the Zoom meeting is the ONLY way to watch this forum LIVE. The final edited video will be available to watch here by Saturday, February 19th.

Join the Forum Here

Meeting ID: 865 1853 1699
Passcode: 265644
Phone call in number:  929-205-6099

Candidates - five candidates for three open seats:

Guilford - one seat open - one candidate:

Shaun Murphy

Brattleboro - one seat open - two candidates: 

Lana Dever
Peter Case

Dummerston - one seat open - two candidates:

David Wheeler
Deborah Stanford

 

 

Putney Selectboard Candidate Forum - Online - Thursday, February 17th, 2022

NOTE: Joining the Zoom meeting is the ONLY way to watch this forum LIVE. The final edited video will be available to watch here by Saturday, February 19th.


Candidates:
Tim S Morris - former school board member
Eric McGowan - community member
Charles Raubicheck - community member
 
 
 

 

