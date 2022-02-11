Candidate Forums 2022

Windham Southeast School Board Candidate Forum - Online - Wednesday, February 16th, 2022

NOTE: Joining the Zoom meeting is the ONLY way to watch this forum LIVE. The final edited video will be available to watch here by Saturday, February 19th.

Join the Forum Here



Meeting ID: 865 1853 1699

Passcode: 265644

Phone call in number: 929-205-6099

Candidates - five candidates for three open seats:

Guilford - one seat open - one candidate:

Shaun Murphy

Brattleboro - one seat open - two candidates:

Lana Dever

Peter Case

Dummerston - one seat open - two candidates:

David Wheeler

Deborah Stanford

Putney Selectboard Candidate Forum - Online - Thursday, February 17th, 2022

