Brattleboro Selectboard Candidates Forum is Tonight - ask your questions in person or online

BCTV teams up with The Commons to present a Selectboard candidates forum on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the BCTV studios on the third floor of the Municipal Center, 230 Main St. in Room 303. The forum will be live on cable channel 10 and streaming live on Facebook and on BCTV's HD channel stream.

Randolph T. Holhut, news editor of The Commons, will moderate. Olga Peters, host of “Green Mountain Mornings” on WKVT Radio, will ask questions, along with community activist Anne Braden.

Brandi Starr, the lone candidate for the three-year seat on the Selectboard, will appear live, along with two of the candidates for the two one-year seats, incumbent Tim Wessel and newcomer Shanta Lee Gander.

A third candidate for the one-year seat, William Forchion, is unable to appear, but will offer a pre-recorded candidates statement, as well as answers to some of the questions from the panel.

Audience questions for the candidates may be submitted in person during the forum at BCTV’s studio or as comments on Facebook Live, streamed on Brattleboro Community TV and The Commons Facebook page:

Post your questions in the Comments on the Facebook Live video