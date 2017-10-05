Brattleboro Literary Festival Returns to BCTV!

With this year's 2017 edition of the Brattleboro Literary Festival set to run from October 12-15 you can catch up on all the best from years past with BCTV's series coverage.

Links:

Brattleboro Literary Festival BCTV Series - Check out authors from previous years

Brattleboro Literary Festival Official Website - find the complete schedule for 2017 and more

Keep Talking: Author Ron Powers - catch up with Ron before his Lit Fest Event with this studio interview

Here We Are BCTV Series - join host Wendy O'Connell as she interviews participants in the 2017 festival