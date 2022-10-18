BCTV Producer Awards Night 2022

BCTV Producer Awards Night set for November 9

Brattleboro Community Television will recognize the winners of its 2022 Annual Producer Awards on November 9 at 6 PM at The Stone Church in downtown Brattleboro. The event is open to the public and will feature the awards ceremony, food and drink, a vintage video gear "thrift shop," and the live taping of a mini-episode of the Series of the Year, 'Thorn in My Side.' All are encouraged to show support for the community producers who create BCTV's local programming.

The Producer Awards recognize organizations and individuals that have created outstanding local programming in the last year. Those are:

Series of the Year: Thorn In My Side, producers: Shannon Ward, Ben Stockman, Colin Hinckley, Jay Gelter.

Producer of the Year: Alfred New, producer: ‘Southern Vermont Live Music,’ ‘St. Michael of Brattleboro Catholic Mass’, ‘Red Newt Productions.’

Community Partner Award: Media Mentoring Project, produced by Vermont Independent Media

Nonprofit Member Award: St. Michael’s Episcopal Church

Municipal Partner Award: Wannetta Powling, Town of Newfane

Lifetime Achievement Award: George Harvey and Tom Finnell, 500 episodes of 'Energy Week'



The event will be livestreamed on BCTV's Facebook page and on Comcast Channel 1078.

Photo: 'Thorn in My Side,' a monthly game show recorded live at the Hooker-Dunham Theater, is BCTV's 2022 Series of the Year. Writers on the show are Shannon Ward, Ben Stockman, Colin Hinckley, and Jay Gelter.