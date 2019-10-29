Award Winners 2019

Municipal Partner of the Year: Kathy Hege & Rick Hege, Town of Townshend



The Municipal Partner Award goes to a board or committee that uses BCTV to promote governmental transparency and public engagement.

This year’s award goes to Kathy Hege and Rick Hege of Townshend, who, each in their own way, have been proponents of the transparency provided by BCTV’s video coverage of public meetings.

When Vermont’s Open Meeting Law was revised in 2014, many small towns, including Townshend, opted to take down their websites rather than meet the new requirements for keeping them updated. In response, Rick created the website unofficialtownshendvt.net to make public documents available to residents, along with links to meeting videos. He also maintains a listserve and distributes our videos as soon as he gets them to anyone who joins. This is the reason that Townshend meeting videos always receive between 50-100 views, which is a lot for a small town. Rick is known for asking BCTV to cover certain meetings when he thinks some “sunshine” would elevate the discussion. He’s also known to our field staff as someone who can help with technical problems, which is always a plus.

Kathy has been the Selectboard chair since 2015 and not only makes sure that our videographers are ready before starting the meeting, but she also clarifies with everyone present that if they want to speak, they will be on the video. This kind of clarity from a Selectboard chair can be rare, but is extremely helpful!