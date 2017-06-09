Graduation Season is Here!

You can watch both Brattleboro Union High School and Leland and Gray Graduation live on BCTV, either by watching BCTV Channel 10 on Comcast or Southern Vermont Cable cable, or online at the links below.

BUHS:

Click here to watch BUHS Graduation live beginning at 6:15 PM on Friday June 16, 2017.

Once the event is over: Click here to find the final video, order DVD copies, and see when it will replay on BCTV Channel 10.

Leland & Gray:

Click here to watch Leland and Gray Graduation live begining at 10:00 AM on Saturday June 17, 2017.

Once the event is over: Click here to go to find the final video, order DVD copies, and see when it will replay on BCTV Channel 10.