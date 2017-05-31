BCTV's new website is here!

BCTV’s new website includes a new look and a bevy of new features, but most importantly it’s designed to work on screens of any size so you can watch BCTV shows on your phone with the same ease you would on your desktop computer. This holds true all through-out the site, whether you’re a casual user looking to watch a single show, or an everyday user adding new content on a regular basis.

New Look // BCTV has a new logo, and with it a whole new look. The homepage keeps fan favorites like the recent videos carousel, schedule teaser of upcoming shows on Channel’s 8 and 10, but adds a new ‘Jumbotron’ of recent news and highlight content that shows off the biggest and best of what’s going on at BCTV.



Producer-hub // The new website both expands and also streamlines the process of creating and curating shows for producers of every technological skill level. Create an account, or login if you have one already, and see the new hub which includes a personal profile in addition to airtimes for your shows, and buttons for series and show creation.



Pull Out Menu // Part of scaling from the biggest smart-TVs down to the smallest smartphones, is to move key items to a new side menu that pops out when you click the menu button in the top right corner. Many of our most popular links are here, from requesting event coverage to submitting a PSA to learning how to volunteer.



What’s next? // First off—we still have a lot of work we’re doing behind the scenes. This upgrade is an ongoing and evolving process, and we’re continuing to update it to make the website as a whole work as well as possible for every kind of user. So what does that really mean? If you find something that doesn’t work right, don’t be afraid to let us know (you can email us at info@brattlebortv.org). Want something new? We’ll see what we can do. Miss something from the old site? Did we keep something you hated? You guessed it, let us know.