BCTV Producer Awards Party - Bring your Fans!

When: Thursday, November 2nd at 6:00 - 8:00 PM

Where: 118 Elliot (at 118 Elliot Street) in Brattleboro.

Who: BCTV producers, members, and fans. Open to the public. Producers are encouraged to bring friends, family and fans to celebrate their work.

What: Light dinner, cash bar, State of the Station Report, Producer Awards, Videos.

Cost: A $5 donation is suggested.