BCTV 40th Party & Annual Meeting is October 6th at 118 Elliot

Go 'Back to the Future' at our 40th Anniversary Party! Thursday, October 6th: 6-8 PM Annual Meeting; 8-10 PM Dance Party with Peter Miles & The Miles Band

Food & Drink - Producer Awards - Vote on BCTV Business - Dance & Enjoy!

Open to the Public - at 118 Elliot (not at Municipal Center)

This year our Annual Meeting will be even more "special" than usual in honor of BCTV's founding 40 years ago in 1976. Everyone associated with BCTV from any point in its history is invited, and we're hoping to get some of the original founders to attend. Some classic Brattleboro public access footage from the early '80s has been digitized for this year's montage, which you won't want to miss. Please join us for dinner, dancing, and retro "Back to the Future" style celebrating at 118 Elliot!