Annual Members Meeting is Sept. 27

BCTV Annual Members Meeting

When: Wednesday, September 27 at 6:00 PM

Where: Room 306 of the Brattleboro Municipal Center (third floor).

Who: All BCTV members and nonprofit members; only those who were individual members as of August 28 may vote in the board election.The meeting is open to the public.

What: State of the Station Report, Board Elections, light refreshments. If you can't attend, you will be able to vote by e-ballot and submit comments and questions beforehand or live via Twitter @brattleborotv. Member comments and questions will be welcome throughout the meeting.

Questions or to RSVP (optional): Send email to info@brattleborotv.org

Board elections: There are four open at-large seats.

Candidate Statements:

Note: Members may also vote for a write-in candidate, as long as they are at least 18 years old and were a current BCTV member as of August 28.

Pauline Dean

Pauline Dean was appointed to the BCTV Board in March 2015. Pauline serves on several community boards and works with young people at the Meadows Educational Center, a therapeutic alternative school located within the Brattleboro Retreat where she is a case manager and intensive special education elementary teacher. Pauline Dean was appointed to the BCTV Board in March 2015. Pauline serves on several community boards and works with young people at the Meadows Educational Center, a therapeutic alternative school located within the Brattleboro Retreat where she is a case manager and intensive special education elementary teacher.

Pauline's statement: I am running for a seat on the BCTV board of directors because I believe in their mission and the work they do for our community. I hope to be able to continue to be a part of this local resource.

Cassandra Holloway

Cassandra was appointed to replace Joe Bushey on the BCTV Board in January 2017. She is the Director of the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition. Cassandra was appointed to replace Joe Bushey on the BCTV Board in January 2017. She is the Director of the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition.

Cassandra's statement: I would like to help BCTV to increase non-profit membership and youth engagement. My ten-year old son, Gavin, and I have been BCTV producers for several years. I have been a community member for 20 years and looks forward to supporting BCTV's mission and goals as a member of the board.