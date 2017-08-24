Annual Members Meeting 2017: The Report & The Video

BCTV Annual Members Meeting

Board elections: The candidates below were elected.

Candidate Statements:

Pauline Dean

Pauline Dean was appointed to the BCTV Board in March 2015. Pauline serves on several community boards and works with young people at the Meadows Educational Center, a therapeutic alternative school located within the Brattleboro Retreat where she is a case manager and intensive special education elementary teacher.

Pauline's statement: I am running for a seat on the BCTV board of directors because I believe in their mission and the work they do for our community. I hope to be able to continue to be a part of this local resource.

Cassandra Holloway

Cassandra was appointed to replace Joe Bushey on the BCTV Board in January 2017. She is the Director of the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition.

Cassandra's statement: I would like to help BCTV to increase non-profit membership and youth engagement. My ten-year old son, Gavin, and I have been BCTV producers for several years. I have been a community member for 20 years and looks forward to supporting BCTV's mission and goals as a member of the board.