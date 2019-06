We will go live at 10 AM on June 8, 2019 on three platforms to bring you our multi-cam coverage of The Strolling of the Heifers Parade.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obZOwl8QhYM

Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/brattleborotv/videos/310746783188155/

Channel 8 on Comcast and Southern Vermont Cable

Please comment on Facebook to tell us you're watching!