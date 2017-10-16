Vote for BCTV People's Choice Video Award
October 16, 2017
In addition to the staff awards given at BCTV's Producer Party on November 2nd, this year YOU (the public) get to determine which of the five most-viewed videos is the winner of a new "People's Choice" Award. There will be a cash prize thanks to sponsorship from Mondo Mediaworks, a local digital marketing agency which supports BCTV volunteers in creating local content that reflects Vermont views. Deadline to vote: November 1.
2017 People's Choice contestants:
- 'Teaching at the Edge of Time' with Joanna Macy 9/17/16. Produced by Maria Dominguez. Joanna Macy, the environmental activist, author, and scholar of Buddhism and deep ecology, delivered this lecture about responses to threats to life on Earth at Centre Congregational Church.
- Artist a la Mode: Wyld Nightz Band, November 2016. Produced by Kathryn Turnas. This local favorite band is one of many hosted by Kim Timledge on 'Artist a la Mode' in BCTV's studio.
- It Happens in Brattleboro: Lester Dunklee's Machine Shop. Produced by Gerry Del Monico. A tour of the iconic machining shop on Flat Street.
- Keep Talking about Mental Health: New Help for Anxiety, Panic and OCD. Produced by The Brattleboro Retreat at BCTV. Gay Maxwell hosts a community dialogue on mental health topics featuring national experts. This episode's guest is Reid Wilson, PhD, international expert on the treatment of anxiety, panic, phobias, and obsessive compulsive disorder, speaking about his self-help protocol for therapy clients that transforms anxiety and worry from intimidating threats into challenges that can be met and conquered.
- Noam Chomsky 'Prospects for Survival' at UMass Amherst. Produced by Ezlerh Oreste. World-renowned linguist, philosopher, author and political activist Noam Chomsky's lecture "Prospects for Survival" at UMass Amherst to celebrate the inauguration of the first net-zero energy building constructed at the campus.