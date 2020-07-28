Find out from The Commons Who's running in the primary? This article lists the candidates on the Aug. 11 primary ballot for state representative, state senator, and high bailiff in Windham County. Statewide offices include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state auditor, secretary of state, state treasurer, and U.S. representative.

The only contested local race in BCTV's service territory is Windham-4 (2 seats for Putney, Westminster). Candidates are: Incumbent Mike Mrowicki, D-Putney, and challengers Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Westminster, Robert DePino, D-Westminster, Matthew Ingram, D-Putney, and David Ramos, D-Putney.

Watch the Windham-4 Candidates Forum held 7/15/20.

Go to your "My Voter Page" on the Secretary of State's website to request an absentee ballot or find your polling place and hours.