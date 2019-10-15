Vote for 2019 People's Choice Award!
We are excited to announce the nominees for the 2019 People's Choice Award: the volunteer productions created over the past year that received the top five online views. This award is chosen by everyone!
The winner will receive a cash prize made possible by Mondo Mediaworks.
The nominees are:
- How to Identify Japanese Knotweed. Producer: Jennifer Latham with the Brattleboro Conservation Commission.
- WRAP - Wellness Action Recovery Plan. Episode 1: Beginning Your WRAP. Producer: Andrika Donovan with Mary Ellen Copeland.
- 4G/5G Health Concerns. Producer: Derrik Jordan with EMF Safety for Vermont.
- Here We Are- Brattleboro's Community Talk Show: with guest Jerusalem Peacebuilders 7/25/18. Producer: Wendy O'Connell.
- Gematria Today: Episode 1. Producer: Dan Long.
Note: Deadline to vote is Tuesday, 10/22/19 at 5 PM
Voting is open to anyone - please share the link with friends and family!
The People's Choice winner will be announced at BCTV's Producer Awards Party
Thursday, October 24
6:00 - 8:00 PM
at 118 Elliot, Brattleboro, VT
Dinner from The Marina is provided with support from Vermont Films.
Open to the public - Come celebrate local producers and support community media!
2019 winners of our staff-selected producer awards are listed here:
https://www.brattleborotv.org/news/bctv-news/producer-party-2019