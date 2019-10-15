Vote for 2019 People's Choice Award!

We are excited to announce the nominees for the 2019 People's Choice Award: the volunteer productions created over the past year that received the top five online views. This award is chosen by everyone!

The winner will receive a cash prize made possible by Mondo Mediaworks.

The nominees are:

How to Identify Japanese Knotweed. Producer: Jennifer Latham with the Brattleboro Conservation Commission.

WRAP - Wellness Action Recovery Plan. Episode 1: Beginning Your WRAP. Producer: Andrika Donovan with Mary Ellen Copeland.

4G/5G Health Concerns. Producer: Derrik Jordan with EMF Safety for Vermont.

Here We Are- Brattleboro's Community Talk Show: with guest Jerusalem Peacebuilders 7/25/18. Producer: Wendy O'Connell.

Gematria Today: Episode 1. Producer: Dan Long.

Click here to watch the videos and vote!

Note: Deadline to vote is Tuesday, 10/22/19 at 5 PM

Voting is open to anyone - please share the link with friends and family!