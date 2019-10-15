Solr Search

Vote for 2019 People's Choice Award!

October 15, 2019

We are excited to announce the nominees for the 2019 People's Choice Award: the volunteer productions created over the past year that received the top five online views. This award is chosen by everyone!

The winner will receive a cash prize made possible by Mondo Mediaworks.

The nominees are:

  • How to Identify Japanese Knotweed. Producer: Jennifer Latham with the Brattleboro Conservation Commission.
  • WRAP - Wellness Action Recovery Plan. Episode 1: Beginning Your WRAP. Producer: Andrika Donovan with Mary Ellen Copeland.
  • 4G/5G Health Concerns. Producer: Derrik Jordan with EMF Safety for Vermont.
  • Here We Are- Brattleboro's Community Talk Show: with guest Jerusalem Peacebuilders 7/25/18. Producer: Wendy O'Connell.
  • Gematria Today: Episode 1. Producer: Dan Long.

Click here to watch the videos and vote!

Note: Deadline to vote is Tuesday, 10/22/19 at 5 PM
Voting is open to anyone - please share the link with friends and family!

The People's Choice winner will be announced at BCTV's Producer Awards Party

Thursday, October 24

6:00 - 8:00 PM

at 118 Elliot, Brattleboro, VT

Dinner from The Marina is provided with support from Vermont Films. 

Open to the public - Come celebrate local producers and support community media!

2019 winners of our staff-selected producer awards are listed here:

https://www.brattleborotv.org/news/bctv-news/producer-party-2019

