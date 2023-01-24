Town Meeting Day 2023 - How To Participate and Watch

Town Meeting Day is held on the first Tuesday in March, which falls on March 7th in 2023.

Find your town listed below alphabetically for relevant information and how you can participate in your town's meeting.

Brattleboro

Voting will take place in the American Legion, 32 Linden St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 from 7am to 7pm on Tuesday, March 7th. Absentee ballots must be requested from the Town Clerk.

Info sessions will be held at the Academy School campus on Wednesday, March 15th at 6:00pm and Wednesday, March 22nd at 6:00pm

Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, March 25th at 8:00am in the Brattleboro Union High School gym, 131 Fairground Rd, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Town Meeting Warning & Articles

Dummerston

Voting by Austrailian Ballot will take place Tuesday, March 7th at 9am in the Dummerston Town Office, 1523 Middle Rd, East Dummerston, VT 05346

An Info Session will be held virtually on Zoom on Wednesday, March 1st at 7:00pm

Join the Zoom here or watch on Comcast channel 1079

Guilford

Voting will take place in the Guilford Central School gym, 374 School Rd, Guilford, VT 05301 from 10am to 7pm on Tuesday, March 7th.

An Info Session will be held in-person at the Broad Brook Grange on Thursday, February 23rd at 6:30pm and streamed live - click here to watch.

Town Meeting Warning & Articles

Jamaica

Voting will take place in the Old Jamaica Town Hall, 3735 VT-30, Jamaica, VT 05343 from 10am on Tuesday, March 7th.

Town Meeting will be held in-person on Tuesday, March 7th at 10:00am in the Old Jamaica Town Hall, 3735 VT-30, Jamaica, VT 05343

Town Meeting Warning & Articles

Newfane

Voting will take place in the Town Offices, 555 VT-30, Newfane, VT 05345 from 8am to 7pm on Tuesday, March 7th.

Town Meeting will be held in-person on Tuesday, March 7th at 9:00am in Williamsville Hall, Williamsville Rd, Williamsville, VT 05362

Town Meeting Warning & Articles

Putney

Voting will take place in the Putney Central School, 182 Westminster Road, Putney, VT 05346 from 10am to 7pm on Tuesday, March 7th.

Town Meeting will be held in-person on Tuesday, March 7th at 10:00am in Putney Central School, 182 Westminster Road, Putney, VT 05346

Town Meeting Warning & Articles

Townshend

Town Meeting will be held in-person on Tuesday, March 7th at time in the Dutton Gym at Leland and Gray Union Middle High School, 2042 VT-30, Townshend, VT 05353

Town Meeting Warning & Articles

Vernon

Town Meeting will be held in-person on Monday, March 6th at 6:30pm in the Vernon Elementary School, 381 Governor Hunt Rd, Vernon, VT 05354

Town Meeting Warning & Articles