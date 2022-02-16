Town Meeting Day 2022 Informational Meetings and Ballot Warnings

Listed alphabetically by town:

Brattleboro Town Meeting Rep Caucuses & Informational Meeting Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Representative Town Meeting Part 1: Saturday, March 19, 2022 Part 2: Sunday, March 20, 2022 The meeting will be carried live on BCTV: Comcast Channel 1085

Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/brattleborotv/

Dummerston

Selectboard and Pre-Town Informational Meeting: Wednesday, February 23 at 6:00 PM via Zoom

Warning for Town Meeting

To participate:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89838358549?pwd=ZUJkVFhVME93MHZUWUc2YndkR0tEZz09

Meeting ID: 898 3835 8549

Passcode: 0D8n3j



Watch on Comcast channel 1075 or YouTube: https://youtu.be/7GzBx-Tijew

Guilford

Pre-Town Meeting: Thursday, February 24 at 7:00 PM via Zoom

Remote Public Informational Hearing & Agenda

To participate:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81140248894?pwd=QTFDbjdDL205VlBPRnhhcm1RVWM3dz09

Meeting ID: 811 4024 8894

Passcode: tXe8gc

Watch on Comcast channel 1085 or YouTube: https://youtu.be/cGSZGR4OCbk

Jamaica

Planning to hold in-person Town Meeting on April 1, 2022.

Newfane

Selectboard and Pre-Town Informational Meeting: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 6 PM via Zoom

Town Meeting Warning

To participate:

Join Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/joinameeting

Meeting ID: 972 2791 1757

Passcode: 352680

Watch on Comcast channel 1085 or YouTube: https://youtu.be/K9c9n_P0HBA

Putney

Public Informational Hearing: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10 AM via Zoom

To participate:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88076001713?pwd=M1FWaHF5RXZiRGs5RmFRMFQ5TnJ4dz09

Meeting ID: 880 7600 1713

Passcode: 929927

Toll free phone number: 1 646 558 8656

Town Meeting Warning, Agenda, and Sample Ballots

Watch on Comcast channel 1085 or YouTube: https://youtu.be/zLOTrp6KxuU

Townshend

Pre-Town Meeting: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 6 PM

To participate:

Join Zoom meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83061261247?pwd=NjByaWpFNmZpbUt4RlVIazFGN0tyZz09

Meeting ID: 830 6126 1247

Passcode: 517905

Town Meeting Warning

Watch on Comcast channel 1085 YouTube: https://youtu.be/oMEN9ky4NEo

Vernon

Planning to hold in-person Town Meeting May 1st