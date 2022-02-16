Town Meeting Day 2022 Informational Meetings and Ballot Warnings
Listed alphabetically by town:
Brattleboro
Town Meeting Rep Caucuses & Informational Meeting
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Representative Town Meeting
Part 1: Saturday, March 19, 2022
Part 2: Sunday, March 20, 2022
The meeting will be carried live on BCTV:
- Comcast Channel 1085
- Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/brattleborotv/
Dummerston
Selectboard and Pre-Town Informational Meeting: Wednesday, February 23 at 6:00 PM via Zoom
To participate:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89838358549?pwd=ZUJkVFhVME93MHZUWUc2YndkR0tEZz09
Meeting ID: 898 3835 8549
Passcode: 0D8n3j
Watch on Comcast channel 1075 or YouTube: https://youtu.be/7GzBx-Tijew
Guilford
Pre-Town Meeting: Thursday, February 24 at 7:00 PM via Zoom
Remote Public Informational Hearing & Agenda
To participate:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81140248894?pwd=QTFDbjdDL205VlBPRnhhcm1RVWM3dz09
Meeting ID: 811 4024 8894
Passcode: tXe8gc
Watch on Comcast channel 1085 or YouTube: https://youtu.be/cGSZGR4OCbk
Jamaica
Planning to hold in-person Town Meeting on April 1, 2022.
Newfane
Selectboard and Pre-Town Informational Meeting: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 6 PM via Zoom
To participate:
Join Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/joinameeting
Meeting ID: 972 2791 1757
Passcode: 352680
Watch on Comcast channel 1085 or YouTube: https://youtu.be/K9c9n_P0HBA
Putney
Public Informational Hearing: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10 AM via Zoom
To participate:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88076001713?pwd=M1FWaHF5RXZiRGs5RmFRMFQ5TnJ4dz09
Meeting ID: 880 7600 1713
Passcode: 929927
Toll free phone number: 1 646 558 8656
Town Meeting Warning, Agenda, and Sample Ballots
Watch on Comcast channel 1085 or YouTube: https://youtu.be/zLOTrp6KxuU
Townshend
Pre-Town Meeting: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 6 PM
To participate:
Join Zoom meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83061261247?pwd=NjByaWpFNmZpbUt4RlVIazFGN0tyZz09
Meeting ID: 830 6126 1247
Passcode: 517905
Watch on Comcast channel 1085 YouTube: https://youtu.be/oMEN9ky4NEo
Vernon
Planning to hold in-person Town Meeting May 1st