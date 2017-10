BCTV's Content Manager Jeff Mastroianni is moving on after five terrific years with BCTV. During his stead Jeff re-invented BCTV's channels, adding a dynamic new feel to the weekly schedule for both channel's 8 and 10. In addition Jeff brought his extensive a/v production background to BCTV's studio and live events. We're sorry to lose Jeff but wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.