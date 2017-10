BCTV joins the Brattleboro community in mourning the passing of Stanley Lynde of Lynde Motorsports.

http://www.brattleborotv.org/stanleys-zoo-0 This video from 2011 captures his clients and friends talking about what made his shop and connection to people so special. Video by Greg McAllister.

http://www.brattleborotv.org/it-happens-brattleboro/stans-motorcycle-shop-fun-flat-st A recent tour of the shop by Gerry Del Monico.