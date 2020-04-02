Online Meeting Coverage 2020
TOWN OF DUMMERSTON
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Selectboard Meeting
Zoom Tele-Conferencing
Regular Meeting 6:00 PM
You may join the Selectboard meeting on April 8 at 6pm either via computer or by phone.
By computer, click this link: https://zoom.us/j/781881631
By phone, call this number: +1 929 205 6099
The meeting ID is: 781 881 631 for both computer and phone
The meeting will be recorded and available on BCTV if for some reason you are unable to join in
real time. Please be patient as we figure out how to conduct our meetings in a new way. Questions
or concerns may be directed to jerelyn.wilson@gmail.com .
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. REVIEW & APPROVE MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETINGS
- March 25, 2020
III. REVIEW & APPROVE BILLS FOR PAYMENT
- Warrants 21, 21P &; Reappraisal Fund #9
IV. RECOGNITION OF VISITORS &; PUBLIC COMMENTS
-
V. ROAD FOREMAN'S REPORT
VI. CORRESPONDENCE – FOR INFORMATION
- Daily Coronavirus Updates
- VLCT Weekly Legislative Report
- Update From Sheriff’s Office
- MVP Insurance Coverage During COVID-19
- BDCC Virtual Town Hall Series
- Zoning Administrator – 1 st Quarter Report
- Emergency Paid Sick-Family Leave Fact Sheet
- LEMP – Reviewed and Accepted
- VTrans Grant Programs - Projects Halted
VII. CORRESPONDENCE – FOR DISCUSSION and/or ACTION
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
- Appointments
IX. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
X. UPCOMING AGENDAS
- Regular Meeting 4/22 6:00pm
Thursday, 4/2/20 - The Brattleboro Selectboard Meeting will be covered live on BCTV Channel 10/1085 as well as streamed to BCTV's Facebook Page.
To attend and participate in the meeting, here are the online coordinates:
BRATTLEBORO SELECTBOARD
SPECIAL MEETING
THURSDAY, APRIL 2, 2020
6:15PM
NOTE: Per the “Stay Home – Stay Safe” order issued by Governor Scott,
this meeting will be held with no physical location using GoToMeeting.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone using this link:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/804762765
You also can dial in using your telephone (but this alternative is not recommended):
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
Access Code: 804-762-765
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/804762765
AGENDA
1. CONVENE MEETING
2. CONFIRM MEETING OFFICIALLY WARNED
3. NEW BUSINESS
A. COVID-19/Coronavirus
(i) Update
(ii) Potential Actions, as needed
4. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
5. ADJOURNMENT