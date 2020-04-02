Online Meeting Coverage 2020

TOWN OF DUMMERSTON

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Selectboard Meeting

Zoom Tele-Conferencing

Regular Meeting 6:00 PM

You may join the Selectboard meeting on April 8 at 6pm either via computer or by phone.

By computer, click this link: https://zoom.us/j/781881631

By phone, call this number: +1 929 205 6099

The meeting ID is: 781 881 631 for both computer and phone

The meeting will be recorded and available on BCTV if for some reason you are unable to join in

real time. Please be patient as we figure out how to conduct our meetings in a new way. Questions

or concerns may be directed to jerelyn.wilson@gmail.com .

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. REVIEW & APPROVE MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETINGS

- March 25, 2020

III. REVIEW & APPROVE BILLS FOR PAYMENT

- Warrants 21, 21P &; Reappraisal Fund #9

IV. RECOGNITION OF VISITORS &; PUBLIC COMMENTS

-

V. ROAD FOREMAN'S REPORT

VI. CORRESPONDENCE – FOR INFORMATION

- Daily Coronavirus Updates

- VLCT Weekly Legislative Report

- Update From Sheriff’s Office

- MVP Insurance Coverage During COVID-19

- BDCC Virtual Town Hall Series

- Zoning Administrator – 1 st Quarter Report

- Emergency Paid Sick-Family Leave Fact Sheet

- LEMP – Reviewed and Accepted

- VTrans Grant Programs - Projects Halted

VII. CORRESPONDENCE – FOR DISCUSSION and/or ACTION

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

- Appointments

IX. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

X. UPCOMING AGENDAS

- Regular Meeting 4/22 6:00pm