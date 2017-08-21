Nolan Edgar hired as Content Manager/Tech Director

We are pleased to introduce BCTV's newest full-time employee, Nolan Edgar (on right). Nolan has been a long time BCTV volunteer, starting when he was 16 years old! Recently, Nolan has been our field producer for "Green Mountain Mornings Tonight" and guest director for Brattleboro Selectboard Meetings. He is 25 years old, a graduate of the film program at Windham Regional Career Center and Leland and Gray High School, and is currently enrolled at GCC for a Graphic Design certificate. In addition, he has years of experience producing and editing video with MondoMediaworks, BCTV and other local employers.

We were thrilled to have such a high quality pool of applicants, and also to be able to reinforce the message that volunteering for BCTV can be a path to employment. Thanks to everyone who applied for the job and demonstrated interest in BCTV.