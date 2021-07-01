New Orchestral Series Premieres

BCTV is pleased to present a new orchestral series premiereing on channel 1075 and YouTube! The grand opening of Juno Singles commences June 18th at 7:00PM with new episodes premiere every other Friday!

Click here to learn more about the Juno Orchestra.

The next episode of Juno Singles, "Juno Variations" by Robert Merfeld preimeres on July 2nd at 7:00PM - and you can watch it below, or on BCTV channel 1075

The opening episode of Juno Singles, "Suite for an Imaginary Country" by Derrik Jordan, premieres June 18th at 7:00PM - watch the full episode below!