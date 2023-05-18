Municipal Meeting Information
May 18, 2023
UPCOMING MEETINGS - this post is updated daily and listed by meeting date and time.
River Valleys Unified School District Board Meeting
MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2023 at 6:00PM
This meeting will be held in-person at the Wardsboro School located at 70 School Rd, Wardsboro, VT 05355
Join Zoom meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81673864480
Meeting ID: 816 7386 4480
Dial in +1 301 715 8592
+1 309 205 3325
Meeting ID: 816 7386 4480
Phone controls: *6 to mute and unmute *9 to raise hand
Newfane Selectboard Meeting
MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2023 at 6:00PM
To participate in the meeting, please join us in person at the Newfane Town Clerk's Office, 555 VT-30, Newfane, VT 05345
Masks are required by those attending in-person / if unable to do so; please use the Zoom Link provided
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/joinameeting
Meeting ID: 972 2791 1757
Passcode: 352680
Brattleboro Planning Commission Meeting
MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2023 at 6:00PM
The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Room of the Brattleboro Municipal Center. The public is invited to attend in person or by using Zoom.
Passcode: 519727
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): (877)-853-5247 and (888)-788-0099
Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098
Brattleboro Selectboard Meeting
TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023 at 6:15PM
The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street), where everyone will be required to maintain social distance. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this meeting using Zoom.
If you join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, please use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659
The “Meeting ID” for this meeting is: 860 6789 2659
Passcode: 12261753
You also can call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States:
833-548-0282
877-853-5247
888-788-0099
833-548-0276
(*6 Mute/Unmute - *9 Raise Hand)
Vernon Selectboard Meeting
TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023 at 6:30PM
Meeting will be held at the Vernon Town Office and electronically via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09
Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660
Passcode: Vernon
One tap mobile +13017158592,,82546320660# US (Washington D.C)
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbbMGmccu9
NOTE: MEETINGS BELOW HAVE ALREADY TAKEN PLACE.
The coordinates may be the same for upcoming meetings but we will update them when they are warned.
Putney Selectboard Meeting
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, 2023 at 5:30PM
Please join the Selectboard in-person at the Putney Town Hall located at 127 Main St, Putney, VT 05346
Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88076001713?pwd=M1FWaHF5RXZiRGs5RmFRMFQ5TnJ4dz09
Meeting ID: 880 7600 1713
Passcode: 929927
Toll Free Phone: 1 646 558 8656
One tap mobile
+13126266799, 88076001713#, *929927# US (Chicago);
+16465588656, 88076001713#, *929927# US (New York)
Dial by your location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago);
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC);
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdyHkFBely
Dummerston Selectboard Meeting
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, 2023 at 6:00PM
Please join the meeting in person at the Dummerston Community Center, 166 West St, West Dummerston, VT 05357
Townshend Selectboard Special Meeting
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, 2023 at 6:00PM
Join the meeting in person at 2006 ROUTE 30, TOWNSHEND, VT 05353
Or join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/98774392033
Meeting ID: 987 7439 2033
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,98774392033#,,,,,,0#,,418492# US (New York)
+13017158592,,98774392033#,,,,,,0#,,418492# US (Germantown)
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
Windham Central Supervisory Union Full Board & Executive Committee Meeting
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, 2023 at 6:30PM
The Full Board and Executive Committee will meet virtually on Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85004052976?pwd=MUhuNkpSQUFrNTREbDRMTWEvYXFWUT09
Meeting ID: 850 0405 2976
Passcode: 545951
Dial in: +1 312 626 6799
*6 to mute/unmute *9 Raise Hand
Townshend Selectboard Meeting
TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023 at 6:00PM
Join the meeting in person at 2006 ROUTE 30, TOWNSHEND, VT 05353
Or join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/98774392033
Meeting ID: 987 7439 2033
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,98774392033#,,,,,,0#,,418492# US (New York)
+13017158592,,98774392033#,,,,,,0#,,418492# US (Germantown)
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
Windham Southeast School District Board Meeting
TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023 at 6:00PM
Join this meeting in person in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room or on Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81931915679?pwd=RkJXZXlSSjFHVUpMempFWTcxaDgrdz09
Meeting ID: 819 3191 5679
Passcode: 0VgGBq
One tap mobile
+13052241968,,81931915679#,,,,*922564# US
+13092053325,,81931915679#,,,,*922564# US
Dial by your location
+1 305 224 1968 US
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 819 3191 5679
Passcode: 922564
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/keCCVWtuHR
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Board of Directors Meeting
MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023 at 4:30PM
This meeting will be held on Zoom and will operate in a hybrid format, combining both the physical location and the ability to attend and participate in the meeting via Zoom.
The physical location will be in the Meeting Room of 224 Melrose Street, masks are required.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09
1- 888 788 0099 US Toll-free
Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452
Passcode: 702932
Guilford Selectboard Meeting
MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023 at 6:30PM
To participate in the meeting, please join us in person at the Town Office, 236 School Rd, Guilford, VT
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89669087008?pwd=S3NvcFRod3JkUVZ3d1BVakVnSXBqdz09
To manually enter the meeting or to join via phone, please use the following:
Phone: 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 896 6908 7008
Passcode: 410840
Jamaica Selectboard Meeting
MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023 at 7:00PM
Please join the meeting in person at the Jamaica Town Hall, 17 Pikes Falls Rd, Jamaica, VT 05343
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96199883468
Meeting ID: 961 9988 3468
One tap mobile
+13126266799,,96199883468# US (Chicago)
+16465588656,,96199883468# US (New York)
Dial by your location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
Meeting ID: 961 9988 3468
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aechrHcs2v
River Valleys Unified School District Special Board Meeting
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17, 2023 at 6:00PM
This meeting will be held in-person at the Dover School located at 9 Schoolhouse Rd, East Dover, VT 05341
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84360216611?pwd=d0x3bTlqMTNkZ2VWQk5laHQxcm9nQT09
Meeting ID: 843 6021 6611
Passcode: 100778
Dial by your location
+1 305 224 1968
Meeting ID: 843 6021 6611
Phone controls: *6 to mute and unmute *9 to raise hand
Brattleboro Development Review Board Meeting
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17, 2023 at 7:00PM
The meeting will be held in the Selectboard meeting room at 230 Main Street, Brattleboro, or on Zoom.
You can also join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88140451917?pwd=dm1MZ0tReUN5NzhuNXhOM284RFpzUT09
You can also call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States:
877 853 5247 US Toll-free
888 788 0099 US Toll-free
833 548 0276 US Toll-free
833 548 0282 US Toll-free
Meeting ID: 881 4045 1917
Passcode: 190450
Windham Elementary School Board Meeting
TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2023 at 6:00PM
Please join the school board in-person at the Windham Elementary School, 5940 Windham Hill Rd, Windham, VT 05359
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86330111470?pwd=Q3dvY092ZHhXRE40RTVuN0RLakNudz09
Meeting ID: 863 3011 1470
Passcode: 112913
Dial in: +1 929 205 6099 / +1 301 715 8592
Brattleboro Planning Commission Special Meeting
MONDAY, MAY 15, 2023 at 6:00 P.M.
The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Room of the Brattleboro Municipal Center. The public is invited to attend in person or by using Zoom.
Passcode: 519727
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): (877)-853-5247 and (888)-788-0099
Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098
Brattleboro Community Television Board of Directors Meeting
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2023 at 6:00PM
This meeting will be held virtually on Zoom. To receieve coordinates to the meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5pm the day of the meeting.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board Meeting
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2023 at 6:00PM
Join the meeting in-person in WRCC Room 194 in Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Rd, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84123255026?pwd=enhSSjgrS3dnNkh2WC9kN2s2T1dDQT09
Meeting ID: 841 2325 5026
Passcode: yp18aa
Dial by your location
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
Meeting ID: 841 2325 5026
Passcode: 492890
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdUdGLaqBX
Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP)
MONDAY, MAY 8, 2023 at 6:00PM
As permitted by ACT 1 of the 2023 Vermont Legislature, this meeting will be conducted solely as a webcast and teleconference via Zoom. No physical location is designated for this meeting. Connectivity information for joining the meeting by computer or smart device is as follows:
To join VT NDCAP meetings using a computer or smart device: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84989288210?pwd=S3NEYnNEcWI3VEhGUWZ0bHdodWttQT09
Meeting ID: 849 8928 8210
Webcast Passcode: uRMzy5
To join VT NDCAP meetings audio by phone (suggested for those with poor internet connectivity):
Phone number: (646) 558-8656 -or- (301) 715-8592
Meeting ID: 849 8928 8210
Audio Passcode: 848854
West River Education District Board Meeting
MONDAY, MAY 8, 2023 at 7:00PM
Please join the school board in-person at the Leland and Gray Middle High School library, 2042 VT-30, Townshend, VT
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87955598180?pwd=bFRiU05vMVlXSGFzUzF0ZUFoN1RTQT09
Meeting ID: 8 79 5559 8180
Passcode: 244687
Call in: 1 312 626 6799 / 1 929 205 6099
Phone controls: *6 to mute and unmute *9 to raise hand
Newfane Planning Commission Public Hearing
THURSDAY, APRIL 27, 2023 at 6:00PM
The physical location for this meeting will be the Newfane Town Office, 555 VT-30, Newfane, VT 05345
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84042007933?pwd=RHV6cFNEZGJ3UnZsTmRDMXJiTmFGQT09
Meeting ID: 840 4200 7933
Passcode: 883673
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdHbzTDhve
Brattleboro Charter Revision Commission
THURSDAY, APRIL 27, 2023 at 6:15PM
The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street), where everyone will be required to maintain social distance.
River Valleys Unified School District Annual Meeting
TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM
Join the meeting in-person at the Wardsboro Town Hall, 71 Main St, Wardsboro, VT 05355
Windham Elementary School Board Special Meeting
TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2023 at 6:00PM
Please join the school board in-person at the Windham Elementary School, 5940 Windham Hill Rd, Windham, VT 05359
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86330111470?pwd=Q3dvY092ZHhXRE40RTVuN0RLakNudz09
Meeting ID: 863 3011 1470
Passcode: 112913
Dial by your location
+1 309 205 3325
Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce Legislators Forum
MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023 at 8:30AM
This event will be held in-person in the main chamber of Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Windham Southeast School District Special Board Meeting
MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023 at 6:00PM
The Windham Southeast School District Board will meet remotely via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09
Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446
Passcode: uZyPR2
Dial by your location
+1 305 224 1968 US
+1 309 205 3325 US
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446
Passcode: 823859
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/k2JbIrpND
Phone instructions:
*6 mute/unmute
*9 raise/lower hand
Brattleboro Selectboard Organizational Meeting
MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023 at 6:15PM
The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street), where everyone will be required to maintain social distance. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this meeting using Zoom.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659
Passcode: 12261753
You also can call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States:
833-548-0282
877-853-5247
888-788-0099
833-548-0276
or you can access a list of non-toll-free numbers for locations around the world using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k2Hdbk6mA
The “Meeting ID” for this meeting is:
860 6789 2659
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting District Caucuses & Info Session
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22, 2023 at 6:00PM
Join this session in-person at the Academy School, 860 Western Ave, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Watch this event live at 6:00pm by clicking here or tune into Comcast channel 1079
West River Education District Budget Informational Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting
TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023 at 7:00PM
Please join the school board in-person at the Leland and Gray Middle High School library, 2042 VT-30, Townshend, VT
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87955598180?pwd=bFRiU05vMVlXSGFzUzF0ZUFoN1RTQT09
Meeting ID: 8 79 5559 8180
Passcode: 244687
Dial in: 1 312 626 6799 / 1 929 205 6099
Windham Southeast School District Board Annual Meeting
TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023 at 7:00PM
Please join the board in-person at the Brattleboro Union High School auditorum, 131 Fairground Rd, Brattleboro, VT 05301
This meeting will be streamed live to Comcast channel 1078 and to YouTube
Windham Southeast School District Public Information and Regular Board Meeting
MONDAY, MARCH 20, 2023 at 6:00PM
Join this meeting in person in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room or on Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86152550656?pwd=UGV6Q1BRL0FjckVJVDdkUTVWQXp1Zz09
Meeting ID: 861 5255 0656
Passcode: s7XvNq
Dial by your location
+1 309 205 3325 US
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
Meeting ID: 861 5255 0656
Passcode: 220771
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcC9zcEL4r
Phone instructions:
*6 mute/unmute
*9 raise/lower hand
TOWN MEETING DAY
TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023
Click here for information on your town's Town Meeting
Vernon Selectboard Re-Organizational Meeting
TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023 at 7:30PM
Meeting will be held at the Vernon Town Offices and electronically via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09
Meeting ID: 833 150 6567
Passcode: Vernon
One tap mobile +13017158592,,82546320660# US (Washington D.C)
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbbMGmccu9
Vernon Town Meeting
MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2023 at 6:30pm
Click here for more information and how to watch
Putney Selectboard Candidate Forum
SUNDAY, MARCH 5, 2023 at 6:00PM
Due to the snow storm, this forum will take place entirely on Zoom.
Join Zoom meeting: https://bit.ly/selectboard2023
Dummerston Pre-Town Meeting Informational Session
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1, 2023 at 7:00PM
This Session will be held virtually on Zoom. To watch live, tune into Comcast channel 1079 or watch our channel livestream
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83245170108?pwd=NTZNWS94djVBU0k4V0lIUWJ1V1Y2dz09
Meeting ID: 832 4517 0108
Passcode: 021418
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 719 359 4580 US
+1 253 205 0468 US
Meeting ID: 832 4517 0108
Passcode: 021418
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kd4klJgTwN
WSESD Board Candidate Forum
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023 06:30PM
Meeting ID: 892 1126 5270
Passcode for Zoom: c5mFXw
Phone Number Access: 888-788-0099 US Toll-free
Meeting ID: 892 1126 5270
Passcode for Call: 518011
Call In Instructions: If you are calling into the candidate forum versus using the zoom link you can use these tricks to mute and unmute your phone, and raise or lower your hand during the Q&A section of the forum.
*9 - Raise or lower hand
*6 - Mute and unmute
Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting - Public Hearing on Amendments to the Town Charter
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023 at 6:15PM
The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this meeting using Zoom.
If you join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, please use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659
The “Meeting ID” for this meeting is: 860 6789 2659
Passcode: 12261753
You also can call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States:
833-548-0282
877-853-5247
888-788-0099
833-548-0276
or you can access a list of non-toll-free numbers for locations around the world using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k2Hdbk6mA
Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2023 at 6:15PM
The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this meeting using Zoom.
If you join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, please use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659
The “Meeting ID” for this meeting is: 860 6789 2659
Passcode: 12261753
You also can call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States:
833-548-0282
877-853-5247
888-788-0099
833-548-0276
(*6 Mute/Unmute - *9 Raise Hand)
Rescue Inc. Consortium Meeting
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2023 at 6:00PM
To participate in the meeting, please join us in person at the Rescue Inc. Ambulance Bay located at 541 Canal St, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Putney Selectboard Special Meeting
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2023 at 5:30PM
Please join the Selectboard in person at the Putney Town Hall, 127 Main Street, Putney VT.
Access, if available, the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88076001713?pwd=M1FWaHF5RXZiRGs5RmFRMFQ5TnJ4dz09
Meeting ID: 880 7600 1713
Passcode: 929927
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Annual Meeting
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2022 at 12:00PM
Please join this meeting in-person at Hayes Court Community Room, 50 Garfield Drive in West Brattleboro.
Windham Central Supervisory Union Full Board Retreat
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022 at 6:00PM
The Full Board and Executive Committee will meet in-person at the The SawMill Inn, 7 Cross Town Rd, West Dover, VT 05356
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Special Board Meeting
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022 at 4:30PM
Join the meeting in-person in the WSESU Central Conference Room, 53 Green Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73399492740?pwd=wUe5I8D715C9rqDDbgQZIShxEdihNN.1
Meeting ID: 733 9949 2740
Passcode: J4Rn85
Town of Brattleboro EMS Feasibility Study Preliminary Findings Presentation
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022 at 6:00PM
Please join in-person at the Central Fire Station located at 103 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81960872455
Meeting ID: 819 6087 2455
Passcode: 12261753
Dial by your location:
833 548 0282 US Toll-free
877 853 5247 US Toll-free
888 788 0099 US Toll-free
833 548 0276 US Toll-free
Meeting ID: 819 6087 2455
Passcode: 12261753
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbnNs1k3b6
Brattleboro Planning Commission Special Meeting
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 at 6:30PM
The meeting will take place on Zoom. The meeting link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82924533273?pwd=NmhiQUJoUWswWDZ5dDZqOGIrRUhQdz09
Meeting ID: 829 2453 3273
Passcode: 005853
Anyone desiring to participate & listen in on the meeting by cell or landline phone should dial 1-877-853-5247 (toll-free) and enter the Meeting ID
and Passcode when prompted.
If you do not have access to a computer or phone to join the meeting, you may participate by coming to the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
River Valleys Unified School District Board Retreat
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 at 5:00PM
This meeting will be held in-person at the Wardsboro School located at 70 School Rd, Wardsboro, VT 05355
Join Zoom meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85407796943?pwd=MHRkMHFYeTFZOWltZnZMaUw4ZVBzZz09
Meeting ID: 854 0779 6943
Passcode: 925117
Dial by your location
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 309 205 3325 US
Meeting ID: 854 0779 6943
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kkGMXl4mm
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Special Board Meeting
THURSDAY, JULY 21, 2022 at 4:00PM
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09
1- 888 788 0099 US Toll-free
Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452
Passcode: 702932
Brattleboro Planning Commission Joint Brattleboro Development Review Board and Brattleboro Design Review Committee Meeting
MONDAY, JUNE 20, 2022 at 6:00PM
The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street). The public is invited to attend in person or by using Zoom.
Passcode: 519727
Brattleboro Development Review Board Special Meeting
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022 at 7:00PM
The meeting will be held in the Selectboard meeting room at 230 Main Street, Brattleboro, or on Zoom.
You can also join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88140451917pwd=dm1MZ0tReUN5NzhuNXhOM284RFpzUT09
You can also call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States:
877 853 5247 US Toll-free
888 788 0099 US Toll-free
833 548 0276 US Toll-free
833 548 0282 US Toll-free
Meeting ID: 881 4045 1917
Passcode: 190450
Guilford Selectboard Special Meeting
THURSDAY, MAY 5, 2022 at 6:30PM
To participate in the meeting, please join us in person at the Town Office, 236 School Rd, Guilford, VT
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89669087008?pwd=S3NvcFRod3JkUVZ3d1BVakVnSXBqdz09
To manually enter the meeting or to join via phone, please use the following:
Phone: 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 896 6908 7008
Passcode: 410840