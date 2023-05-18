Municipal Meeting Information

UPCOMING MEETINGS - this post is updated daily and listed by meeting date and time.

River Valleys Unified School District Board Meeting MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2023 at 6:00PM This meeting will be held in-person at the Wardsboro School located at 70 School Rd, Wardsboro, VT 05355 Join Zoom meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81673864480 Meeting ID: 816 7386 4480 Dial in +1 301 715 8592 +1 309 205 3325 Meeting ID: 816 7386 4480 Phone controls: *6 to mute and unmute *9 to raise hand Newfane Selectboard Meeting MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2023 at 6:00PM To participate in the meeting, please join us in person at the Newfane Town Clerk's Office, 555 VT-30, Newfane, VT 05345 Masks are required by those attending in-person / if unable to do so; please use the Zoom Link provided Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/joinameeting Meeting ID: 972 2791 1757 Passcode: 352680 Brattleboro Planning Commission Meeting MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2023 at 6:00PM The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Room of the Brattleboro Municipal Center. The public is invited to attend in person or by using Zoom. Join online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 Passcode: 519727 You can also dial in using your phone. United States (Toll Free): (877)-853-5247 and (888)-788-0099 Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 Brattleboro Selectboard Meeting TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023 at 6:15PM The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street), where everyone will be required to maintain social distance. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this meeting using Zoom. If you join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, please use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 The “Meeting ID” for this meeting is: 860 6789 2659 Passcode: 12261753 You also can call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States: 833-548-0282 877-853-5247 888-788-0099 833-548-0276 (*6 Mute/Unmute - *9 Raise Hand) Vernon Selectboard Meeting TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023 at 6:30PM Meeting will be held at the Vernon Town Office and electronically via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 Passcode: Vernon One tap mobile +13017158592,,82546320660# US (Washington D.C) Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbbMGmccu9

NOTE: MEETINGS BELOW HAVE ALREADY TAKEN PLACE.

The coordinates may be the same for upcoming meetings but we will update them when they are warned.

Putney Selectboard Meeting WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, 2023 at 5:30PM Please join the Selectboard in-person at the Putney Town Hall located at 127 Main St, Putney, VT 05346 Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88076001713?pwd=M1FWaHF5RXZiRGs5RmFRMFQ5TnJ4dz09 Meeting ID: 880 7600 1713 Passcode: 929927 Toll Free Phone: 1 646 558 8656 One tap mobile +13126266799, 88076001713#, *929927# US (Chicago); +16465588656, 88076001713#, *929927# US (New York) Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago); +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC); Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdyHkFBely Dummerston Selectboard Meeting WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, 2023 at 6:00PM Please join the meeting in person at the Dummerston Community Center, 166 West St, West Dummerston, VT 05357 Townshend Selectboard Special Meeting WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, 2023 at 6:00PM Join the meeting in person at 2006 ROUTE 30, TOWNSHEND, VT 05353 Or join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/98774392033 Meeting ID: 987 7439 2033 One tap mobile +16465588656,,98774392033#,,,,,,0#,,418492# US (New York) +13017158592,,98774392033#,,,,,,0#,,418492# US (Germantown) Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) Windham Central Supervisory Union Full Board & Executive Committee Meeting WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, 2023 at 6:30PM The Full Board and Executive Committee will meet virtually on Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85004052976?pwd=MUhuNkpSQUFrNTREbDRMTWEvYXFWUT09 Meeting ID: 850 0405 2976 Passcode: 545951 Dial in: +1 312 626 6799 *6 to mute/unmute *9 Raise Hand Townshend Selectboard Meeting TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023 at 6:00PM Join the meeting in person at 2006 ROUTE 30, TOWNSHEND, VT 05353 Or join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/98774392033 Meeting ID: 987 7439 2033 One tap mobile +16465588656,,98774392033#,,,,,,0#,,418492# US (New York) +13017158592,,98774392033#,,,,,,0#,,418492# US (Germantown) Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) Windham Southeast School District Board Meeting TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023 at 6:00PM Join this meeting in person in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room or on Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81931915679?pwd=RkJXZXlSSjFHVUpMempFWTcxaDgrdz09 Meeting ID: 819 3191 5679 Passcode: 0VgGBq One tap mobile +13052241968,,81931915679#,,,,*922564# US +13092053325,,81931915679#,,,,*922564# US Dial by your location +1 305 224 1968 US +1 646 931 3860 US +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Meeting ID: 819 3191 5679 Passcode: 922564 Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/keCCVWtuHR Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Board of Directors Meeting MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023 at 4:30PM This meeting will be held on Zoom and will operate in a hybrid format, combining both the physical location and the ability to attend and participate in the meeting via Zoom. The physical location will be in the Meeting Room of 224 Melrose Street, masks are required. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09 1- 888 788 0099 US Toll-free Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 Passcode: 702932 Guilford Selectboard Meeting MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023 at 6:30PM To participate in the meeting, please join us in person at the Town Office, 236 School Rd, Guilford, VT Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89669087008?pwd=S3NvcFRod3JkUVZ3d1BVakVnSXBqdz09 To manually enter the meeting or to join via phone, please use the following: Phone: 929 205 6099 US (New York) Meeting ID: 896 6908 7008 Passcode: 410840 Jamaica Selectboard Meeting MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023 at 7:00PM Please join the meeting in person at the Jamaica Town Hall, 17 Pikes Falls Rd, Jamaica, VT 05343 Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96199883468 Meeting ID: 961 9988 3468 One tap mobile +13126266799,,96199883468# US (Chicago) +16465588656,,96199883468# US (New York) Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) Meeting ID: 961 9988 3468 Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aechrHcs2v

River Valleys Unified School District Special Board Meeting

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17, 2023 at 6:00PM

This meeting will be held in-person at the Dover School located at 9 Schoolhouse Rd, East Dover, VT 05341

Meeting ID: 843 6021 6611

Passcode: 100778

Dial by your location

+1 305 224 1968

Meeting ID: 843 6021 6611

Phone controls: *6 to mute and unmute *9 to raise hand

Brattleboro Development Review Board Meeting

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17, 2023 at 7:00PM

The meeting will be held in the Selectboard meeting room at 230 Main Street, Brattleboro, or on Zoom.

You can also join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88140451917?pwd=dm1MZ0tReUN5NzhuNXhOM284RFpzUT09

You can also call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States:

877 853 5247 US Toll-free

888 788 0099 US Toll-free

833 548 0276 US Toll-free

833 548 0282 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 881 4045 1917

Passcode: 190450

Windham Elementary School Board Meeting

TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2023 at 6:00PM

Please join the school board in-person at the Windham Elementary School, 5940 Windham Hill Rd, Windham, VT 05359

Meeting ID: 863 3011 1470

Passcode: 112913

Dial in: +1 929 205 6099 / +1 301 715 8592

Brattleboro Planning Commission Special Meeting

MONDAY, MAY 15, 2023 at 6:00 P.M.

The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Room of the Brattleboro Municipal Center. The public is invited to attend in person or by using Zoom.

Passcode: 519727

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): (877)-853-5247 and (888)-788-0099

Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098

Brattleboro Community Television Board of Directors Meeting

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2023 at 6:00PM

This meeting will be held virtually on Zoom. To receieve coordinates to the meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5pm the day of the meeting.

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board Meeting

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2023 at 6:00PM

Join the meeting in-person in WRCC Room 194 in Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Rd, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Meeting ID: 841 2325 5026

Passcode: yp18aa

Dial by your location

+1 646 931 3860 US

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Meeting ID: 841 2325 5026

Passcode: 492890

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdUdGLaqBX

Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP)

MONDAY, MAY 8, 2023 at 6:00PM

As permitted by ACT 1 of the 2023 Vermont Legislature, this meeting will be conducted solely as a webcast and teleconference via Zoom. No physical location is designated for this meeting. Connectivity information for joining the meeting by computer or smart device is as follows:

To join VT NDCAP meetings using a computer or smart device: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84989288210?pwd=S3NEYnNEcWI3VEhGUWZ0bHdodWttQT09

Meeting ID: 849 8928 8210

Webcast Passcode: uRMzy5

To join VT NDCAP meetings audio by phone (suggested for those with poor internet connectivity):

Phone number: (646) 558-8656 -or- (301) 715-8592

Meeting ID: 849 8928 8210

Audio Passcode: 848854

West River Education District Board Meeting

MONDAY, MAY 8, 2023 at 7:00PM

Please join the school board in-person at the Leland and Gray Middle High School library, 2042 VT-30, Townshend, VT

Meeting ID: 8 79 5559 8180

Passcode: 244687

Call in: 1 312 626 6799 / 1 929 205 6099

Phone controls: *6 to mute and unmute *9 to raise hand

Newfane Planning Commission Public Hearing

THURSDAY, APRIL 27, 2023 at 6:00PM

The physical location for this meeting will be the Newfane Town Office, 555 VT-30, Newfane, VT 05345

Meeting ID: 840 4200 7933

Passcode: 883673

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdHbzTDhve

Brattleboro Charter Revision Commission

THURSDAY, APRIL 27, 2023 at 6:15PM

The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street), where everyone will be required to maintain social distance.

River Valleys Unified School District Annual Meeting

TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM

Join the meeting in-person at the Wardsboro Town Hall, 71 Main St, Wardsboro, VT 05355

Windham Elementary School Board Special Meeting

TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2023 at 6:00PM

Please join the school board in-person at the Windham Elementary School, 5940 Windham Hill Rd, Windham, VT 05359

Meeting ID: 863 3011 1470

Passcode: 112913

Dial by your location

+1 309 205 3325

Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce Legislators Forum

MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023 at 8:30AM

This event will be held in-person in the main chamber of Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Windham Southeast School District Special Board Meeting

MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023 at 6:00PM

The Windham Southeast School District Board will meet remotely via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09

Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446

Passcode: uZyPR2

Dial by your location

+1 305 224 1968 US

+1 309 205 3325 US

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 931 3860 US

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446

Passcode: 823859

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/k2JbIrpND

Phone instructions:

*6 mute/unmute

*9 raise/lower hand

Brattleboro Selectboard Organizational Meeting

MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023 at 6:15PM

The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street), where everyone will be required to maintain social distance. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this meeting using Zoom.

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659

Passcode: 12261753

You also can call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States:

833-548-0282

877-853-5247

888-788-0099

833-548-0276

or you can access a list of non-toll-free numbers for locations around the world using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k2Hdbk6mA

The “Meeting ID” for this meeting is:

860 6789 2659

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting District Caucuses & Info Session

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22, 2023 at 6:00PM

Join this session in-person at the Academy School, 860 Western Ave, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Watch this event live at 6:00pm by clicking here or tune into Comcast channel 1079

West River Education District Budget Informational Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting

TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023 at 7:00PM

Please join the school board in-person at the Leland and Gray Middle High School library, 2042 VT-30, Townshend, VT

Meeting ID: 8 79 5559 8180

Passcode: 244687

Dial in: 1 312 626 6799 / 1 929 205 6099

Windham Southeast School District Board Annual Meeting

TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023 at 7:00PM

Please join the board in-person at the Brattleboro Union High School auditorum, 131 Fairground Rd, Brattleboro, VT 05301

This meeting will be streamed live to Comcast channel 1078 and to YouTube

Windham Southeast School District Public Information and Regular Board Meeting

MONDAY, MARCH 20, 2023 at 6:00PM

Join this meeting in person in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room or on Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86152550656?pwd=UGV6Q1BRL0FjckVJVDdkUTVWQXp1Zz09

Meeting ID: 861 5255 0656

Passcode: s7XvNq

Dial by your location

+1 309 205 3325 US

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Meeting ID: 861 5255 0656

Passcode: 220771

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcC9zcEL4r

Phone instructions:

*6 mute/unmute

*9 raise/lower hand

TOWN MEETING DAY

TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023

Click here for information on your town's Town Meeting

Vernon Selectboard Re-Organizational Meeting

TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023 at 7:30PM

Meeting will be held at the Vernon Town Offices and electronically via Zoom.

Meeting ID: 833 150 6567

Passcode: Vernon

One tap mobile +13017158592,,82546320660# US (Washington D.C)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbbMGmccu9

Vernon Town Meeting

MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2023 at 6:30pm

Click here for more information and how to watch

Putney Selectboard Candidate Forum

SUNDAY, MARCH 5, 2023 at 6:00PM

Due to the snow storm, this forum will take place entirely on Zoom.

Dummerston Pre-Town Meeting Informational Session

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1, 2023 at 7:00PM

This Session will be held virtually on Zoom. To watch live, tune into Comcast channel 1079 or watch our channel livestream

Meeting ID: 832 4517 0108

Passcode: 021418

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 719 359 4580 US

+1 253 205 0468 US

Meeting ID: 832 4517 0108

Passcode: 021418

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kd4klJgTwN

WSESD Board Candidate Forum

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023 06:30PM

Meeting ID: 892 1126 5270

Passcode for Zoom: c5mFXw

Phone Number Access: 888-788-0099 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 892 1126 5270

Passcode for Call: 518011

Call In Instructions: If you are calling into the candidate forum versus using the zoom link you can use these tricks to mute and unmute your phone, and raise or lower your hand during the Q&A section of the forum.

*9 - Raise or lower hand

*6 - Mute and unmute

Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting - Public Hearing on Amendments to the Town Charter

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023 at 6:15PM

The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this meeting using Zoom.

If you join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, please use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659

The “Meeting ID” for this meeting is: 860 6789 2659

Passcode: 12261753

You also can call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States:

833-548-0282

877-853-5247

888-788-0099

833-548-0276

or you can access a list of non-toll-free numbers for locations around the world using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k2Hdbk6mA

Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2023 at 6:15PM

The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street. The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this meeting using Zoom.

If you join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, please use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659

The “Meeting ID” for this meeting is: 860 6789 2659

Passcode: 12261753

You also can call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States:

833-548-0282

877-853-5247

888-788-0099

833-548-0276

(*6 Mute/Unmute - *9 Raise Hand)

Rescue Inc. Consortium Meeting

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2023 at 6:00PM

To participate in the meeting, please join us in person at the Rescue Inc. Ambulance Bay located at 541 Canal St, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Putney Selectboard Special Meeting

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2023 at 5:30PM

Please join the Selectboard in person at the Putney Town Hall, 127 Main Street, Putney VT.

Access, if available, the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

Meeting ID: 880 7600 1713

Passcode: 929927

Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Annual Meeting

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2022 at 12:00PM

Please join this meeting in-person at Hayes Court Community Room, 50 Garfield Drive in West Brattleboro.

Windham Central Supervisory Union Full Board Retreat

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022 at 6:00PM

The Full Board and Executive Committee will meet in-person at the The SawMill Inn, 7 Cross Town Rd, West Dover, VT 05356

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Special Board Meeting

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022 at 4:30PM

Join the meeting in-person in the WSESU Central Conference Room, 53 Green Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Meeting ID: 733 9949 2740

Passcode: J4Rn85

Town of Brattleboro EMS Feasibility Study Preliminary Findings Presentation

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022 at 6:00PM

Please join in-person at the Central Fire Station located at 103 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Meeting ID: 819 6087 2455

Passcode: 12261753

Dial by your location:

833 548 0282 US Toll-free

877 853 5247 US Toll-free

888 788 0099 US Toll-free

833 548 0276 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 819 6087 2455

Passcode: 12261753

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbnNs1k3b6

Brattleboro Planning Commission Special Meeting

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 at 6:30PM

The meeting will take place on Zoom. The meeting link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82924533273?pwd=NmhiQUJoUWswWDZ5dDZqOGIrRUhQdz09

Meeting ID: 829 2453 3273

Passcode: 005853

Anyone desiring to participate & listen in on the meeting by cell or landline phone should dial 1-877-853-5247 (toll-free) and enter the Meeting ID

and Passcode when prompted.

If you do not have access to a computer or phone to join the meeting, you may participate by coming to the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

River Valleys Unified School District Board Retreat

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 at 5:00PM

This meeting will be held in-person at the Wardsboro School located at 70 School Rd, Wardsboro, VT 05355

Meeting ID: 854 0779 6943

Passcode: 925117

Dial by your location

+1 646 931 3860 US

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 309 205 3325 US

Meeting ID: 854 0779 6943

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kkGMXl4mm

Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Special Board Meeting

THURSDAY, JULY 21, 2022 at 4:00PM

1- 888 788 0099 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452

Passcode: 702932

Brattleboro Planning Commission Joint Brattleboro Development Review Board and Brattleboro Design Review Committee Meeting

MONDAY, JUNE 20, 2022 at 6:00PM

The physical location for this meeting will be the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street). The public is invited to attend in person or by using Zoom.

Passcode: 519727

Brattleboro Development Review Board Special Meeting

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022 at 7:00PM

The meeting will be held in the Selectboard meeting room at 230 Main Street, Brattleboro, or on Zoom.

You can also join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88140451917pwd=dm1MZ0tReUN5NzhuNXhOM284RFpzUT09

You can also call in using your telephone by dialing any of these toll-free numbers in the United States:

877 853 5247 US Toll-free

888 788 0099 US Toll-free

833 548 0276 US Toll-free

833 548 0282 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 881 4045 1917

Passcode: 190450

Guilford Selectboard Special Meeting

THURSDAY, MAY 5, 2022 at 6:30PM

To participate in the meeting, please join us in person at the Town Office, 236 School Rd, Guilford, VT

To manually enter the meeting or to join via phone, please use the following:

Phone: 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 896 6908 7008