BCTV is partnering with USA Nordic's live production of this world-class ski jumping competition hosted in Brattleboro on President's Day Weekend. We have a terrific crew of BCTV camera operators helping out from Noon - 3 PM both weekend days. Come in person or tune into Facebook Live at this link: (This is Saturday's link)

https://www.facebook.com/brattleborotv/videos/1863390227039457/