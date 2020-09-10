How to Watch Rep Town Meeting 2020

All the Ways to Watch Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting on BCTV!

Saturday, September 12, 2020

8:30 AM - 5 PM???

On cable:

-Channel 1085 on Comcast

-Channel 10 on Southern Vermont Cable

Online:

- on YouTube Live: https://youtu.be/qJRvttr-UTA

- on Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/brattleborotv

To participate: Members of the public (non-Town Meeting Members) that wish to participate in Brattleboro's Representative Town Meeting are asked to call in using one of the toll-free numbers below:

833-548-0282

877-853-5247

888-788-0099

833-548-0276

Meeting ID: 864 4868 0971

Passcode: 12261753

Use *6 to mute/unmute and *9 to raise your hand.

Note: There is a 30-second delay between what you see online/on cable and what's happening in the Zoom Meeting. To speak to an Article, call in as soon as the article is introduced and raise your hand to get in line (virtually) to speak.