How to watch 2020 Town Meeting Day videos

BCTV will provide gavel-to-gavel coverage of Town Meetings on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 for Dummerston, Guilford, Jamaica, Newfane, Putney and Townshend (March 2 & 4 for Vernon). By the end of the week, meeting videos will be uploaded to brattleborotv.org for online viewing and broadcast on Southern VT Cable channel 10 and Comcast channel 1085 . Find air times here: https://www.brattleborotv.org/schedules

