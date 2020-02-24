How to watch 2020 Town Meeting Day videos
February 24, 2020
BCTV will provide gavel-to-gavel coverage of Town Meetings on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 for Dummerston, Guilford, Jamaica, Newfane, Putney and Townshend (March 2 & 4 for Vernon). By the end of the week, meeting videos will be uploaded to brattleborotv.org for online viewing and broadcast on Southern VT Cable channel 10 and Comcast channel 1085. Find air times here: https://www.brattleborotv.org/schedules
Your Town Meeting video will be available at this link:
Thanks to our Town Meeting Sponsors for making this coverage possible!
Big Picture Farm
Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce
Brattleboro Food Coop
The Brattleboro Savings & Loan Association
Crispe & Crispe Law Offices
D&K's Jamaica Grocery
Edward Jones
The Lodge at West River
Phillips Dunn Shriver & Carroll
The Richards Group
Sandri Companies
Trust Company of Vermont
Windham & Windsor Housing Trust