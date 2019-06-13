How to Watch 2019 Graduation Ceremonies
June 13, 2019
Here's how to watch 2019 Windham County graduations live (or later):
Leland & Gray Union High School - Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 AM
- Live on Comcast and Southern Vermont Cable Channel 10
- Live on YouTube: https://youtu.be/nXTuURZdIa4
- Live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brattleborotv/posts/2623365837708555
- After a few days, find edited 2019 video and DVD 'Order a Copy' at: https://www.brattleborotv.org/leland-and-gray-graduation
Brattleboro Union High School - Friday, June 21 at 6:15 PM
- Live on Comcast and Southern Vermont Cable Channel 10
- Live on YouTube: https://youtu.be/yI2rpuOZbP0
- Live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brattleborotv/posts/2635418926503246
- After a few days, find edited 2019 video and DVD 'Order a Copy' at: https://www.brattleborotv.org/buhs-graduation
Thanks to our 2019 Graduation Sponsors for making BCTV's live coverage possible!
The Brattleboro Savings & Loan Association
Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition & West River Valley Thrives
FirstLight
McDonald's of Brattleboro
The Tuxedo Gallery at Vermont Artisan Designs
Winston Prouty Center for Child & Family Development