How to Watch 2019 Graduation Ceremonies

June 13, 2019

Here's how to watch 2019 Windham County graduations live (or later):

Leland & Gray Union High School - Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 AM

Brattleboro Union High School - Friday, June 21 at 6:15 PM

Thanks to our 2019 Graduation Sponsors for making BCTV's live coverage possible!

The Brattleboro Savings & Loan Association

Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition & West River Valley Thrives

FirstLight

McDonald's of Brattleboro

The Tuxedo Gallery at Vermont Artisan Designs

Winston Prouty Center for Child & Family Development