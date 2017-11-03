Get informed before the big Act 46 vote!

This Tuesday November November 7th voters in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Putney and Guilford will vote on whether or not to approve a merging of school board's in the WSESU to comply with Act 46. And with such a complicated issue there's lots of content on BCTV to watch to learn more.

First, the WSESU Act 46 Study Committee meetings in their entirety can be found by clicking here.

Need the condensed version? Check out these FAQs from the committee by clicking here.

Watch the latest forums in Dummerston, Putney and Brattleboro.

How about more debate? Click here to watch the latest Citzens' Breakfast all about Act 46.

Click here to watch Montpelier Connections video on alternatives to Act 46.

And there's lots more. Act 46 videos are all tagged as such, so you can simply type 'Act 46' into the search bar and have at it!