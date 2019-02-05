Brattleboro Selectboard candidates forum is Feb. 13

BCTV will team up with The Commons to present a Selectboard candidates forum on Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 6:30 to 8:00 PM, at the Brattleboro Selectboard Room on the second floor of the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street. The program will be broadcast live on BCTV Channel 10, and streamed live at brattleborotv.org as well as on Brattleboro Community TV's Facebook page.

Randolph T. Holhut, news editor of The Commons, will moderate. Melanie Winters, news editor of the Brattleboro Reformer, will ask questions, along with Mel Motel, executive director of the Brattleboro Community Justice Center.

Two candidates for a three-year seat, Ben Coplan and incumbent Tim Wessel, will appear, along with four candidates for two one-year seats: Oscar Heller, Elizabeth McLoughlin, Daniel Quipp and Franz Reichsman.

Audience questions for the candidates may be submitted in person or on a 3x5 card during the forum, or as comments on Facebook Live.