Brattleboro Selectboard Candidates Forum 2/21/18

Watch the Facebook Live video

BCTV teamed up with The Commons to present a Selectboard candidates forum on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the BCTV studios on the third floor of the Municipal Center, 230 Main St. in Room 303. The forum was live on cable channel 10 and streaming live on Facebook and on BCTV's HD channel stream.

Randolph T. Holhut, news editor of The Commons, moderated. Olga Peters, host of “Green Mountain Mornings” on WKVT Radio, asked questions, along with community activist Anne Braden.

Brandi Starr, the lone candidate for the three-year seat on the Selectboard, appeared live, along with two of the candidates for the two one-year seats, incumbent Tim Wessel and newcomer Shanta Lee Gander.

A third candidate for the one-year seat, William Forchion, was unable to appear, but offered a pre-recorded candidates statement, as well as answers to some of the questions from the panel.

Audience questions for the candidates were submitted in person during the forum at BCTV’s studio or as comments on Facebook Live, streamed on Brattleboro Community TV and The Commons Facebook page