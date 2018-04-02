BCTV Seeks New Production Manager

The big news at the station is that Roland Boyden is moving away from the area after 12 1/2 years as our Production Manager. Yes folks, the day has come - everyone's favorite video guru and tech helper is moving to Philadelphia so that his partner can attend nursing school. We are happy for Roland and Paige to start this new and exciting chapter in their lives, but it's hard to imagine this place without Roland running around and making everything work here at BCTV since way back in 2006. Please join me in congratulating Roland for making this big decision and thanking him for all that he's done to make BCTV one of the most productive small community TV stations in the country. We have scheduled a farewell party on May 30th so that everyone can say goodbye and thanks in person.

Click here for the Job Posting - We are looking for the right person to succeed Roland as Production Manager, knowing that the job will be done differently by whoever occupies the position. The deadline to apply is April 13, and we hope to hire for a May 1 start date to have a month's overlap with Roland before he goes.