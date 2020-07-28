BCTV reopens
July 28, 2020
BCTV is Open!
Full-time staff returned to the office July 6 after operating online since March 16.
Here's what we can offer safely at this time:
- Curbside Gear Check-Out: Available weekdays by appointment. Contact vlasta@brattleborotv.org or call 802-257-0888.
- Studio: Limited to maximum occupancy of 3 people.
- Editing: One volunteer station available daily from 10:30 AM - 2 PM and 3-6 PM. Tele-support for at-home editing on Adobe Premiere is also available.
- Field Coverage: Coverage of in-person meetings if the event meets our health and safety protocols.
- General Workplace Requirements for staff and members are in force. All staff and visitors to the office will complete a health screening form including a temperature reading, either before or at arrival.
Please read the full plan and contact cor@brattleborotv.org if you have any questions.