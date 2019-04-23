BCTV Producers Win Three 2019 Hometown Media Awards

We are thrilled to announce that the Alliance for Community Media has recognized BCTV staff and volunteers with three national awards for work done in 2018.

1 - Winner, 'Overall Excellence in P.E. or G. Access' for budgets under $300,000 - Brattleboro Community TV. This is the third time the station has won this award.

The award submission included clips from 13 programs produced in 2018: Click here to watch the submission.

PUBLIC:

'Can Windham County Dance?' promo - BCTV/Ezlerh Oreste

Talking Nerdy Episode 4 - Alex Evans

Windham County's Got Talent 2018 - BCTV/Em Richards

Northern Roots Festival 2018 - Ray Sebold

WRAP Episode 2 When Things Are Breaking Down - Andrika Donovan/BCTV Staff

Strolling of the Heifers Parade 2018 - BCTV

Keep Talking with the Brattleboro Retreat: Your Teenager & The Importance of Staying Engaged - Gay Maxwell/BCTV

15th Annual Collegiate A Cappella Concert 2018 - BCTV/Em Richards

EDUCATION:

Landmark College Commencement Spring 2018 - BCTV

Dummerston School Board 10/9/18 - BCTV/Janis Chaillou, Em Richards

Landmark College presents: Peter Shumlin 'Climate Change and You' 10/2/18 - BCTV/Em Richards

GOVERNMENT:

Meet the Candidates with Christine Hallquist (with Marty Cohn as host) - BCTV/Brian Bashaw

Townshend Town Meeting Day 2018 - BCTV/Cor Trowbridge

Brattleboro Selectboard Candidates Forum 2018 - BCTV/Roland Boyden, Nolan Edgar

2 - Winner, Entertainment & Arts Series; Independent Producer - The World Fusion Show, produced by Derrik Jordan. Crew: Ezlerh Oreste, Al New, Alan Stockwell. Watch the Submission clip or Find the entire series here:https://www.brattleborotv.org/world-fusion-show

3 - Winner, Instructional/Training; Independent Producer. How to Identify and Manage Japanese Knotweed, produced by Jennifer Latham on behalf of the Brattleboro Conservation Commission. Watch the video.