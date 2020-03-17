BCTV COVID-19 Response

As of March 17, BCTV made the difficult decision to close our facilities and restrict activities in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Though the office, edit suites, and studio are closed to members and the public, staff are working remotely and producers are still producing videos! Here's an update with details.

Meeting coverage: due to the executive order by the Governor, as of 3/26/20 we will no longer send in-person camera operators to record meetings. However, this is what we CAN do for boards at no charge in these times when connecting residents with local decision-makers is more critical than ever.

If you are holding meetings by any videoconference platform, BCTV can distribute your video on YouTube and on our cable channels. Send the recording to brian@brattleborotv.org We may be able to livestream your videoconference on Facebook and/or cable. Like you, we are learning this technology, and recognize the urgency to get information out as soon as possible. Let me know if you are interested in this. If you are holding "hybrid" meetings, in which some people attend in person and some by videoconferencing, we can coach you through how to get everyone represented on the video. If you are still holding meetings in person, and don't have plans to go online because you don't know how or aren't sure how it could work for your board, BCTV can help you figure it out and will provide whatever facilitation is needed. If you record in-person meetings using a cell phone or video camera, we will title and upload it to our website and channels. Here is a tutorial on how to send it to us

You can find all of our videos at brattleborotv.org - please Follow us on our Facebook page for updates and local videos. For more information, or if you have a video or PSA to submit, please email info@brattleborotv.org.

We will continue to be in touch by email and social media, and will re-open as soon as it's safe to do so.

Thank you for your patience and understanding in these trying times.

Sincerely,

Cor Trowbridge, Executive Director