BCTV and NEYT are Hometown Media Awards winners!

Some good news came out of 2020! BCTV submitted two winning entries to the Alliance for Community Media's national Hometown Media Awards for programs aired on BCTV in 2020.



1 - New England Youth Theatre and Broad Brothers' video, "NEYT's Romeo and Juliet in COVID Times" was named the Winner in the category of Local Performances, Student Division. The producers, Aja and Kaelan Selbach-Broad, were NEYT alumni before studying film at Syracuse University. They produced the video in the summer of 2020 and it opens with an explanation of the techniques they used to adhere to COVID safety regulations while filming a great performance with a youth cast and crew. BCTV aired the video after it was edited and premiered.

2 - BCTV submitted excerpts from 15 shows aired in 2020 and was named the Winner for Overall Excellence in P.E. or G. Access for budgets under $300,000. This is the fourth time BCTV has won this award recognizing the breadth and depth of our staff and volunteer producers' work compared to other stations of our size. The programs excerpted in our awards submission were:

PUBLIC

Harris Hill Ski Jump 2020. Producer: BCTV.

Call to Action COVID-19. Producer: Fish

George Floyd Protest in Brattleboro. Producer: Ezlerh Oreste

Reclaiming Abenaki Placename Wantastegok at Retreat Farm. Producer: Donna Blackney.

‘Arts Unite Windham’ benefit for social justice organizations. Producer: BCTV.

Brattleboro Virtual Gallery Walk. Producer: Frederic Noyes

The EOS Project Concert. Producer: Ray Sebold for the Brattleboro Music Center.

Putney Craft Tour 2020 - Dena Moses. Producer: Ryan Burch.

Guilford Community Church Christmas Eve Service. Producer: Austin Rice.

EDUCATION

Spring 202 Landmark College Commencement. Producer: BCTV

2020 Leland and Gray High School Graduation. Producer: BCTV

GOVERNMENT

Guilford Town Meeting Day 2020. Producer: BCTV

Montpelier Connection: Update from the Statehouse with Nader Hashim. Producer: Rep. Michael Mrowicki/BCTV

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting 2020. Producer: BCTV

Meet the Candidates: Erin Hazlett Whitney, Candidate for Governor (I). Producer: BCTV.

