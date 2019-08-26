Annual Members Meeting 2019

BCTV's Annual Members Meeting - Let us hear from you!

While last year was marked by staff changes, this year has been a whirlwind of change at the federal and state level. Thanks to coverage by The Commons and the Brattleboro Reformer , the news about the FCC's threat to our funding has been widespread. We met as an organization in June and discussed plans to "Future-Proof" BCTV. In September, our Annual Meeting gives us another opportunity to discuss the future as we hold the election of board members and vote on member business.

When: Wednesday, September 18 from 6 - 7 PM

Where: Room 306, Brattleboro Municipal Center (third floor)

Agenda:

Welcoming Remarks - Board Chair Chris Lenois

State of the Station Report - Executive Director Cor Trowbridge

New promo video

Member Business

Member Comments & Questions

Election of Board members

If you can't attend, you can submit comments and questions on our Facebook Live video during the meeting.

Board elections: There is one open at-large seat for a three-year term. While we have a current member of the board who is running for re-election, all eligible candidates are welcome. Find the current board at http://www.brattleborotv.org/board

To vote: Individuals who were members as of August 19, 2019 may vote in in the board election. (Organizational Memberships are non-voting.) You can vote in person at the meeting or by e-ballot prior to the meeting.

To be a board candidate: You must be at least 18 years old and be a current member of BCTV as of August 19, 2019. To nominate yourself for the board election: send a brief Candidate Statement about your background and interest, along with a photo “head shot” to Cor Trowbridge at cor@brattleborotv.org by 5 PM on Friday, September 6.

Board officers: The Annual Members Meeting will be followed by the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors, where board officers will be elected.

Membership: As of 7/1/19, our membership fees changed to reflect the FCC's vote to reduce cable funding for community television stations. The fee structure and options are explained here:

Donate: To support BCTV and the producers who bring you 1000 hours of new local programming every year, please make a donation at: https://www.brattleborotv.org/support-bctv