Annual Members Meeting 2019
August 26, 2019
BCTV's Annual Members Meeting - Let us hear from you!
While last year was marked by staff changes, this year has been a whirlwind of change at the federal and state level. Thanks to coverage by The Commons and the Brattleboro Reformer, the news about the FCC's threat to our funding has been widespread. We met as an organization in June and discussed plans to "Future-Proof" BCTV. In September, our Annual Meeting gives us another opportunity to discuss the future as we hold the election of board members and vote on member business.
When: Wednesday, September 18 from 6 - 7 PM
Where: Room 306, Brattleboro Municipal Center (third floor)
Agenda:
- Welcoming Remarks - Board Chair Chris Lenois
- State of the Station Report - Executive Director Cor Trowbridge
- New promo video
- Member Business
- Member Comments & Questions
- Election of Board members
If you can't attend, you can submit comments and questions on our Facebook Live video during the meeting.
Board elections: There is one open at-large seat for a three-year term. While we have a current member of the board who is running for re-election, all eligible candidates are welcome. Find the current board at http://www.brattleborotv.org/board
To vote: Individuals who were members as of August 19, 2019 may vote in in the board election. (Organizational Memberships are non-voting.) You can vote in person at the meeting or by e-ballot prior to the meeting.
To be a board candidate: You must be at least 18 years old and be a current member of BCTV as of August 19, 2019. To nominate yourself for the board election: send a brief Candidate Statement about your background and interest, along with a photo “head shot” to Cor Trowbridge at cor@brattleborotv.org by 5 PM on Friday, September 6.
Board officers: The Annual Members Meeting will be followed by the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors, where board officers will be elected.
Membership: As of 7/1/19, our membership fees changed to reflect the FCC's vote to reduce cable funding for community television stations. The fee structure and options are explained here:
Donate: To support BCTV and the producers who bring you 1000 hours of new local programming every year, please make a donation at: https://www.brattleborotv.org/support-bctv
To support specific shows such as Energy Week, The World Fusion Show, or Here We Are: Brattleboro's Community Talk Show, please make a contribution by clicking on the 'Donate' button and indicating which show you want to support in the Memo. (Note: You will be paying through PayPal - it takes you to a different website, but that's the way it works.)