Annual Members Meeting 2017: The Report & The Video
August 24, 2017
BCTV Annual Members Meeting
Read the report: FY17 Annual Report to Members
Board elections: The candidates below were elected.
Candidate Statements:
Pauline Dean
Pauline Dean was appointed to the BCTV Board in March 2015. Pauline serves on several community boards and works with young people at the Meadows Educational Center, a therapeutic alternative school located within the Brattleboro Retreat where she is a case manager and intensive special education elementary teacher.
Pauline's statement: I am running for a seat on the BCTV board of directors because I believe in their mission and the work they do for our community. I hope to be able to continue to be a part of this local resource.
Cassandra Holloway
Cassandra was appointed to replace Joe Bushey on the BCTV Board in January 2017. She is the Director of the Brattleboro Area Prevention Coalition.
Cassandra's statement: I would like to help BCTV to increase non-profit membership and youth engagement. My ten-year old son, Gavin, and I have been BCTV producers for several years. I have been a community member for 20 years and looks forward to supporting BCTV's mission and goals as a member of the board.
Chris Lenois
Chris was appointed to replace Steve Cormier on the BCTV board in March 2015, then was elected to that seat in the fall. In 2016, he was elected BCTV Board President. Chris recently accepted a position as Associate Director of Marketing Communications at Landmark College. Prior to that, he hosted "Green Mountain Mornings" talk radio show on WKVT 100.3FM/1490AM and rebroadcast on BCTV as "Green Mountain Mornings Tonight". He also served as the station's news director and was part of its broadcast team for Brattleboro Colonel athletics. Raised in Vernon and a graduate of BUHS, Chris has been involved in media in one form since freelancing for the Brattleboro Reformer in high school. He holds a B.A. in English from the University of Vermont.
