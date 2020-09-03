Annual Meeting 2020

BCTV's Annual Members Meeting & Vlasta Farewell Party

There's plenty to say about the past year at BCTV, including getting 20,000 views on our Harris Hill Ski Jump livestreams and how the station remained relevant during a public health crisis while staff worked from home. But the focus of the event will be honoring a person who helped make literally everything happen at BCTV for the past 18 years - Vlasta Popelka, our Operations Manager, whose final moments at BCTV will be at this meeting!

When: Wednesday, September 16 from 6 - 7 PM

Where: Virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87311549938?pwd=KzNNTkVZcnkwNmNCdzFHeXVpV1lKZz09

Meeting ID: 873 1154 9938

Passcode: 3b8sTm

To call in by phone:

+1 646 558 8656

+1 301 715 8592



Passcode: 078901



Agenda:

Welcoming Remarks - Board Chair Chris Lenois

State of the Station Report - Executive Director Cor Trowbridge

Member Business

Member Comments

Salute to retiring board members: Pauline Dean, Jesse Kreitzer, Jim Verzino

Election of Board members: announcement (voting will take place by SurveyMonkey prior to the meeting)

Vlasta's Farewell Party - to participate:

join the meeting on Zoom and "raise your hand"

submit your video message at least 24 hours in advance here

email your remarks to be read publicly to: cor@brattleborotv.org

post a comment on the Facebook Live video of the event - comments will be monitored and read publicly in the Zoom meeting.

Board elections: There is one open at-large (elected) seat for a three-year term, as well as two open appointee seats. Find the current board here.

To be a board candidate: You must be at least 18 years old and be a current member of BCTV (as of August 18, 2020). To nominate yourself for the board election: send a brief Candidate Statement about your background and interest, along with a photo “head shot” to Cor Trowbridge at cor@brattleborotv.org by 5 PM on Monday, September 7.

To vote: Individuals who are current BCTV members (as of August 18, 2020) may vote in in the board election. (Organizational Memberships are non-voting.) Due to COVID, voting will be entirely by e-ballot during the week leading up to the meeting. Current members will receive a ballot via SurveyMonkey.

Board officers: The Annual Members Meeting will be followed by the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors, where board officers will be elected.

Membership: Please join or renew your membership here:

https://www.brattleborotv.org/join

Donate: To support BCTV and the producers who bring you 1000 hours of new local programming every year, please make a donation at: https://www.brattleborotv.org/support-bctv

To support specific shows such as Energy Week, The World Fusion Show, or Here We Are: Brattleboro's Community Talk Show, please make a contribution by clicking on the 'Donate' button and indicating which show you want to support in the Memo. (Note: You will be paying through PayPal - it takes you to a different website, but that's the way it works.)