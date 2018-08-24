Annual Meeting 2018 - Board Elections, Member Business

BCTV Annual Members Meeting

When: Thursday, September 20, 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Where: Room 306 of the Brattleboro Municipal Center (on third floor with accessible elevator).

Who: All BCTV members and nonprofit members; open to the public.

What: Light refreshments, State of the Station Report, Board Elections. Member comments and questions are welcome throughout the meeting. If you can't attend, you can submit comments and questions live via Facebook @brattleborotv.

Cost: Free

Board elections: There are three open at-large seats, each for a three-year term. Read more about the board at http://www.brattleborotv.org/board