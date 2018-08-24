Annual Meeting 2018 - Board Elections, Member Business
BCTV Annual Members Meeting
When: Thursday, September 20, 6:00 - 7:00 PM
Where: Room 306 of the Brattleboro Municipal Center (on third floor with accessible elevator).
Who: All BCTV members and nonprofit members; open to the public.
What: Light refreshments, State of the Station Report, Board Elections. Member comments and questions are welcome throughout the meeting. If you can't attend, you can submit comments and questions live via Facebook @brattleborotv.
Cost: Free
Board elections: There are three open at-large seats, each for a three-year term. Read more about the board at http://www.brattleborotv.org/board
To vote: Individuals who were members as of August 21, 2018 may vote in in the board election. (Organizational Memberships are non-voting.) Even if you can't attend, members will be invited to vote by e-ballot prior to the meeting.
To be a board candidate: You must be at least 18 years old and have been a member of BCTV as of August 21, 2018.
To submit your name for the board election ballot: send a brief Candidate Statement detailing your relevant background and reason for wanting to join the board, along with a photo “head shot” to Cor Trowbridge at cor@brattleborotv.org by 5 PM on Friday, September 7.
The Annual Members Meeting will be followed by the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors, where board officers will be elected.