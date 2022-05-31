2022 Graduations

Brattleboro area graduations are quickly approaching! Tune into our live broadcasts on Comcast channel 1085 and with the links below. You can also cheer on any of these events from our Facebook page!



Leland and Gray Middle High School graduation begins at 10:00AM on Saturday, June 11th

Brattleboro Area Middle School - Move Up Day begins at 6:00PM Wednesday, June 15th (rain dates: Tues. 6/14 or Thurs. 6/16 - see BAMS website if rain is forecast)

Brattleboro Union High School will hold its Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 17th at 6:30pm (rain date: Saturday 6/19 at 3:30 PM)

