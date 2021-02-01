2021 Pre-Town Meetings and Ballot Warnings

Online meeting protocols for participants:

Dummerston

Pre-Town Meeting: Wednesday, February 24 at 6:30 PM via Zoom

Town Meeting Warning

Topic: Dummerston Informational Meeting

Time: Feb 24, 2021 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Passcode: 2e1GhV

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Passcode: 771534

Watch on YouTube Live : https://youtu.be/LboGt-U02vc

Guilford

Town Meeting Day Informational Meeting: Thursday, February 25 at 6 PM via Zoom

Warning for Town Meeting

Topic: Town Meeting Day Informational Meeting

Time: Feb 25, 2021 06:00 PM

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89905640886?pwd=dGNQamhIek5RNXU5L1B2bTQ2T1o5dz09

Passcode: 0ZH1EE

+16465588656,,89905640886#,,,,*528613#

Dial in:

+1 646 558 8656

Passcode: 528613

Watch on YouTube Live: https://youtu.be/r6Ne9DOlFLI

Jamaica

Planning to hold in-person Town Meeting or Australian Ballot on May 1.

Newfane

Pre-Town Meeting: Monday, March 1 at 6 PM via Zoom

Town Meeting Warning

https://zoom.us/j/97227911757? pwd= TEd4YmdKMzJUd3NaTERhVUFOWWsydz 09

Passcode: 352680

+13017158592,,97227911757#,,,, *352680# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,,97227911757#,,,, *352680# US (Chicago)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Passcode: 352680

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/apy8Pyo29

Watch on YouTube Live: https://youtu.be/RuHv0KkeL0o

Putney

Informational Meeting: Saturday, February 27 at 10 AM via Zoom

2/27/21 Meeting Agenda

Warning for Australian Ballot

FY20 Town Report

Tech Helpline: 802-387-5862 x13 or x14

Topic: Public Informational Meeting

Time: Feb 27, 2021 10:00 AM

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 82481153829?pwd= SGVMNG5nU3BtVVpCK0tKMTNDcTE2UT 09

Passcode: 811476

+13017158592,,82481153829#,,,, *811476# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,,82481153829#,,,, *811476# US (Chicago)

888 475 4499 US Toll-free

833 548 0276 US Toll-free

833 548 0282 US Toll-free

877 853 5257 US Toll-free

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Passcode: 811476

Watch on YouTube Live: https://youtu.be/zLOTrp6KxuU

Townshend

Pre-Town Meeting: Wednesday, February 17 at 6 PM: repeat agenda Thursday, February 18 at 6 PM

162nd Town Meeting Warning

FY20 Townshend Town Report

Tech Support Line: 802-365-7300 x 5

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/92204337811?pwd=cVlQWGVzNFBmNmxlOXJCQ0U0OUljUT09

Meeting ID: 922 0433 7811 Passcode: 578357

One tap mobile +16465588656,,92204337811#,,,,*578357# US (New York)

+13017158592,,92204337811#,,,,*578357# US (Washington DC)

Dial +1 646 558 8656

Meeting ID: 922 0433 7811 Passcode: 578357

2/17: Watch on Facebook Live or on YouTube Live

2/18: Watch on Facebook Live or on YouTube Live

Vernon

Planning to hold in-person Town Meeting in early May

Windham Southeast Supervisory District

WSESD Budget Vote information

Warning for Australian Ballot