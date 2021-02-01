2021 Pre-Town Meetings and Ballot Warnings
Online meeting protocols for participants:
On entering the meeting, please turn off your video, mute your microphone, and make sure your correct name is displayed. To speak on a subject, use the "raise hand" feature and wait for your name to be called. You'll be asked to turn on your video and microphone when it's your turn to speak.
Phone controls for participants:
• *6 - Toggle mute/unmute
• *9 - Raise hand
BCTV will livestream the Zoom meeting to Channel 1085 as well as to YouTube and/or Facebook, and will record it for future playout and archiving. Specific links are below.
Dummerston
Pre-Town Meeting: Wednesday, February 24 at 6:30 PM via Zoom
Topic: Dummerston Informational Meeting
Guilford
Town Meeting Day Informational Meeting: Thursday, February 25 at 6 PM via Zoom
Topic: Town Meeting Day Informational Meeting
Time: Feb 25, 2021 06:00 PM
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89905640886?pwd=dGNQamhIek5RNXU5L1B2bTQ2T1o5dz09
Meeting ID: 899 0564 0886
Passcode: 0ZH1EE
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,89905640886#,,,,*528613#
Dial in:
+1 646 558 8656
Meeting ID: 899 0564 0886
Passcode: 528613
Watch on YouTube Live: https://youtu.be/r6Ne9DOlFLI
Jamaica
Planning to hold in-person Town Meeting or Australian Ballot on May 1.
Newfane
Pre-Town Meeting: Monday, March 1 at 6 PM via Zoom
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/97227911757?
Meeting ID: 972 2791 1757
Passcode: 352680
One tap mobile
+13017158592,,97227911757#,,,,
+13126266799,,97227911757#,,,,
Dial by your location
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 972 2791 1757
Passcode: 352680
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/apy8Pyo29
Watch on YouTube Live: https://youtu.be/RuHv0KkeL0o
Putney
Informational Meeting: Saturday, February 27 at 10 AM via Zoom
Tech Helpline: 802-387-5862 x13 or x14
Topic: Public Informational Meeting
Time: Feb 27, 2021 10:00 AM
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 824 8115 3829
Passcode: 811476
One tap mobile
+13017158592,,82481153829#,,,,
+13126266799,,82481153829#,,,,
Dial by your location
888 475 4499 US Toll-free
833 548 0276 US Toll-free
833 548 0282 US Toll-free
877 853 5257 US Toll-free
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 824 8115 3829
Passcode: 811476
Watch on YouTube Live: https://youtu.be/zLOTrp6KxuU
Townshend
Pre-Town Meeting: Wednesday, February 17 at 6 PM: repeat agenda Thursday, February 18 at 6 PM
Tech Support Line: 802-365-7300 x 5
Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/92204337811?pwd=cVlQWGVzNFBmNmxlOXJCQ0U0OUljUT09
Meeting ID: 922 0433 7811 Passcode: 578357
One tap mobile +16465588656,,92204337811#,,,,*578357# US (New York)
+13017158592,,92204337811#,,,,*578357# US (Washington DC)
Dial +1 646 558 8656
Meeting ID: 922 0433 7811 Passcode: 578357
2/17: Watch on Facebook Live or on YouTube Live
2/18: Watch on Facebook Live or on YouTube Live
Vernon
Planning to hold in-person Town Meeting in early May
Windham Southeast Supervisory District
Brattleboro
Wednesday, March 10
Town Meeting Rep Caucuses (order of caucuses not confirmed)
District 1: 5:15- 5:45 PM
District 2: 6:00 - 6:30 PM
District 3: 6:45 - 7:15 PM
Informational Meeting: 7:30 - 9:00 PM
Representative Town Meeting
Saturday, March 20