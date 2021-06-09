2021 Graduations

Next week is the big week for grads in the Brattleboro area! Tune into our live broadcasts on channel 1075 and on YouTube. You can also cheer on any of these events from our Facebook page!

We kick it all off with the Brattleboro Area High School Senior Awards Night on Monday, June 14th at 6:30pm!

Then join us at 6:00PM Wednesday, June 16th (rain dates: Tues. 6/15 or Thurs. 6/17 - see BAMS website if rain is forecast) for the Brattleboro Area Middle School Move-Up day

Brattleboro Union High School will hold its 2021 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, June 18th at 6:30pm (rain date: Saturday 6/19 at 3:30 PM)

We finish up the week with Leland & Grey's Graduation Ceremony for their Class of 2021 on Saturday, June 19th at 10am!