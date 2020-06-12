Solr Search

2020 Grad Ceremonies

June 12, 2020

Brattleboro Union High School Graduation 2020

Friday, June 19 at 6:30 PM on on Comcast Channel 1085 and Southern VT Cable Channel 10

https://www.brattleborotv.org/buhs-graduation/2020-buhs-graduation

 

Brattleboro Area Middle School Move-Up 2020

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 6 PM on Channel 10/1085

https://youtu.be/rk_gx8slcKg

 

Leland and Gray Union High School

Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Channel 1085 - Comcast

Channel 10 - Southern Vermont Cable

Watch Live on Youtube: https://youtu.be/NQwxrhdIC-w

Watch Live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brattleborotv/posts/3457927917585672

BCTV Channel 10 Livestream: https://www.brattleborotv.org/channel-10-stream

