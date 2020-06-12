2020 Grad Ceremonies
June 12, 2020
Brattleboro Union High School Graduation 2020
Friday, June 19 at 6:30 PM on on Comcast Channel 1085 and Southern VT Cable Channel 10
https://www.brattleborotv.org/buhs-graduation/2020-buhs-graduation
Brattleboro Area Middle School Move-Up 2020
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 6 PM on Channel 10/1085
Leland and Gray Union High School
Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Channel 1085 - Comcast
Channel 10 - Southern Vermont Cable
Watch Live on Youtube: https://youtu.be/NQwxrhdIC-w
Watch Live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brattleborotv/posts/3457927917585672
BCTV Channel 10 Livestream: https://www.brattleborotv.org/channel-10-stream