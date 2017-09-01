Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts on BCTV

Get ready for art on BCTV! Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts worked with filmmaker Andy Reichsman of Ames Hill Video to record several artist talks at their gallery on Main Street in Brattleboro over the past few months. The videos will be aired on BCTV starting the week of January 9, and will be available on BCTV's website as they are released.

Here is the press release about the project:Starting Monday, January 9, Mitchell • Giddings Fine Arts is excited to announce the airing of video series “MGFA Presents” in collaboration with Brattleboro Community Television, featuring filmmakers Andy Reichsman and Kate Purdie of Ames Hill Film and Video Productions, as well as Robert Fritz, and Gene Parulis. The series will be ongoing, each film showcasing the creative process of an artist represented at the Gallery. Many of the films will spotlight MGFA’s “Artist Talks”, a monthly event the gallery created in 2014 with the aim of connecting community to artist and providing education to the public.

The first film of the series, “MGFA Presents Jon Gregg” will air Monday, January 9 on BCTV’s local channel 8, running for 2 weeks, with four airings per week. Painter Jon Gregg is the founder and former president of the Vermont Studio Center, the largest artist retreat in the United States located in Johnson, VT. His paintings utilize Buddhist principles, treating the act of painting as a meditative practice, each resulting piece free of attachment and permanence. This film, as well as all further films will also be available to stream through both MGFA’s website and the BCTV website.