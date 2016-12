We are excited to announce that BCTV has won a national Hometown Media Award for "Overall Excellence in P. E. or G. Access" for budgets under $300,000. BCTV submitted a 20-minute video with excerpts from 15 programs produced in 2015, along with a writeup about our services and reach. BCTV staff will accept the award in Boston at a conference in August. "PEG" is short for Public, Education, Government, the type of programming produced at public access centers.